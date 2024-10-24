The Manipur crisis, the issue of managing diversity

Yet another round of escalation of violence in Manipur has reportedly led to the Chief Minister of the State making multiple demands that include greater control over security operations. This means that the Chief Minister has not been in charge for some time. Another jarring revelation, as in media reports, is even the supposed invocation of Article 355 of the Constitution, where the Union has a duty to protect States against external aggression and internal disturbance. The breakdown of the constitutional machinery in Manipur is an open secret. The alarming situation raises significant questions about the capacity of the Constitution to reconcile identitarian differences.

The basis for ‘special provisions’

Diversity management is a unique feature of the Indian Constitution. In keeping with the unique problems of different States, not just erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, several others such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka were considered entitled to “special provisions”. The circumstances warranting such “special” provisions have been either to allay concerns over ensuring equitable development or to provide safeguards to preserve cultural identities. Federalism is not a matter of choice but compulsion in a huge and diverse nation such as India.

The Constitution has evolved to reconcile seemingly competing and even conflicting interests of identities in several north-eastern States. A chief feature of such reconciliation within the constitutional scheme has been to institutionalise a scheme of power sharing and representation and guaranteed autonomy in governance. The purpose of such reconciliatory measures is to ensure a sensitivity to the concerns of group identities and their respective socio-political backgrounds, and allow the Article 371F(f) presence of such identities to engender political stability rather than sow discord and fragment society. It may be of value to revisit examples of such constitutional pragmatism as the number of deaths and displaced people is increasing each day and any indifference to the fast deteriorating situation will not be in national interest.

The accession of Sikkim to India in 1975 led to the inclusion of Article 371F. These “special provisions” included Article 371F(f) which empower Parliament to protect “the rights and interests of different sections of the population”. Additionally, Article 371F(g) also provided that the Governor would have the special responsibility for a scheme of “equitable arrangement for ensuring the social and economic advancement of different sections of the population of Sikkim....” The broad import of Article 371F envisaged power sharing through representation and the preservation of cultural autonomy to achieve the goal of political stability. The Representation of Peoples Act 1951 was amended to reflect the scheme of Article 371F(f) and seats were earmarked for different communities in the Legislative Assembly. This arrangement came to be challenged along with the constitutionality of Article 371F(f) in R.C. Poudyal (1993) before the Supreme Court of India as the increased representation of the Bhutia-Lepcha community was alleged to be in the teeth of norms of proportionate reservation. In upholding the constitutionality of Article 371F(f) and the amendment to the Representation of Peoples Act 1951, the Court reasoned that the increased representation of the Bhutia-Lepcha community was an inheritance of the socio-political history of Sikkim, which necessitated the framing of Article 371F.

This was part of a broader discourse which the Court had concluded as part of a scheme of “accommodations and adjustments” to facilitate the co-existence of different tribal identities in Sikkim. The Court held that “historical considerations and compulsions do justify inequality”. Resultantly, the proportionality of seats reserved for the Bhutia-Lepcha community was justified to protect the identity of the community and a political process to ensure political stability. There was an explicit recognition of group identities as the basis of power sharing and representation in governance.

The case of Tripura and peace

Tripura emerged as an example of peace brokered through the Constitution at the height of the insurgency movement. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution provides for the administration of tribal areas by devolving power to district and regional councils which are empowered to make laws on various areas such as education, social customs, alienation of land and usage of forests, and establishment of village and town committees. However, the Sixth Schedule was not made applicable to Tripura until 1984. By virtue of the 49th Constitutional Amendment, the provisions of the Sixth Schedule were made applicable to the tribal inhabited areas of Tripura. However, the legislative autonomy accorded by the Sixth Schedule devolved markedly greater powers to the district council to exercise discretion regarding the application of Union laws to Scheduled Areas. This was the result of the Tripura Accord signed in 1988 between the Union Government, the State government and the Tripura National Volunteers (TNV), a militant group which even sought secession. The accord reserved a third of the seats in the State Assembly to the Scheduled Tribe population — beyond the proportion of their population in the total population. Consequently, sub-article (3B) in Article 332 was inserted in 1992.

The disproportionate representation of the tribal population was challenged in Subrata Acharjee (2002). In deciding the question, the Supreme Court took into account the background of the accord which required violence to be abjured and efforts at securing stability in the region. The Court ultimately rejected the contention seeking proportional reservation based on “arithmetical precision” and reiterated the scheme of “accommodations and adjustments”.

It concluded that Article 332(3B) was inserted to give “greater share” in governance, as per the terms of accord. The Court ruled that the reservation scheme was not violative of the scheme in Article 332(3) and Article 170 as it was a temporary measure to ensure an inclusive scheme of governance in Scheduled Tribe-inhabited areas. The approval of the scheme of power sharing to reconcile differences through the Constitution was found to be in order despite it being a unique measure not in “symmetry” with the Constitution.

Significantly, as was the case with Tripura, the Sixth Schedule does not apply to the State of Manipur. Instead, Manipur is governed by Article 371C which provides for the creation of a Hill Area Committee consisting of elected representatives from such areas. Curiously, the approval or concurrence of the Hill Area Committee regarding matters affecting the governance of such areas is not necessary. The latest judgment of the apex court on citizenship upholding different cut-off dates for Assam is another example of accommodation due to its geographical location. Here again, the Court preferred promotion of fraternity.

Words that Manipur needs to ponder over

Moreover, unlike the Sixth Schedule, the establishment of a “District Council” in Manipur is governed under a separate statute, i.e., the Manipur Hill Areas Autonomous District Council Act, 2000. Under the statute, a “District Council” is required to be incorporated and membership to the council is based on classification as a “Scheduled Tribe”. Strangely, unlike the veto power possessed by the Scheduled Tribes in States such as Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, no specific provisions exist in the case of Manipur.

In the background of tensions in Manipur, concerns over representation, allocation of resources, and perceived domination of any community have heightened anxieties and exacerbated social division.

The Constitution, as a living and transformative document, has repeatedly evolved its capacity to adapt to demanding circumstances. The words of the Court in R.C. Poudyal may shed some light on a brighter future in Manipur: “pluralist societies are the result of irreversible movements of history. They cannot be washed away. The political genius of a people should be able to evolve within the democratic system, adjustments and solutions”. It is only a reminder that ultimately, peace will have to be evolved through the Constitution without which any attempt to solve issues of diversity would remain illusory.

Dheeraj Murthy is an advocate of the Telangana High Court, Hyderabad. Faizan Mustafa is Vice-Chancellor, Chankya National Law University, Patna, Bihar

