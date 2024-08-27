The heavy shackles of fear and vigilance

The brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata has led to the country finding itself, once again, engaged in a deep conversation on the safety of women in India. Women across the country face a spectrum of aggressive behaviours and violence — from sexual harassment and dowry-related deaths to rape and domestic violence. While the physical impact of violence against women is acknowledged by both the state and society as visible and tell-tale signs on women, there is considerably less focus on its psychological and behavioural consequences. This oversight means that while the physical and explicit acts of violence may provoke immediate and visible responses and draw public attention, the enduring psychological impact remains difficult to measure and often goes unnoticed and unaddressed.

An ingrained state of alertness

In the absence of adequate structural protection by the state and the society, the onus of one’s safety often falls on women themselves. As a result, women in India are forced to live in a state of perpetual vigilance, constantly evaluating their surroundings for potential threats in public and private spaces. This state of constant alertness, deeply ingrained in the psyche of women, learnt and imbibed from a young age, then becomes both necessary and exhausting.

What makes this situation even more troubling is that this vigilant state has become so deeply embedded in daily life that it is often perceived to be the norm, to an extent that women often struggle to find the language to articulate the discomfort and mental labour it entails. Women become accustomed to living in this heightened state of awareness, and the psychological strain it creates often goes unrecognised — by themselves and by society.

This unspoken burden profoundly shapes how women interact with the world, perceive themselves, and engage with society. This constant need to assess and anticipate potential threats curtails her freedom to explore new places, to take risks, and to connect with others. This strips women of simple pleasures such as leisurely observation, spatial connection, and the ability to dwell in the moment. It even impacts career choices to personal relationships. Many women, for instance, decline job opportunities that require late-night travel or hesitate to move to new places without ensuring a strong support system. The simple pleasure of a leisurely walk in the park is overshadowed by a constant awareness of potential threats. These decisions, though grounded in rational concerns for safety, can significantly restrict their personal, material and psychological growth.

There are also intergenerational effects as this burden is often passed on from mother to daughter, who is taught to be cautious and adjust her behaviour to stay safe. This reinforces the idea that individual women are responsible for their own safety, rather than society taking collective action to create safer environments. As a result, women are expected to adapt their behaviour. These protective measures, thereby imposed by families and communities, which restrict a woman’s mobility and freedom, also become violence.

The vigilance also creates a dissonance between how women live and how they wish to live. As a woman and a teacher, I find myself grappling with this conflict daily. I encourage my young female students to be brave, to challenge patriarchal limitations, and to live freely. Yet, I find myself waiting for a male family member or friend to accompany me on a late-night trip, for example, a choice that feels at odds with the empowerment I advocate. Women are frequently forced to navigate this duality: advocating for empowerment while simultaneously adapting their behaviours to mitigate risks associated with their safety.

It is worse for the disadvantaged

Caste, class, and religion add complexity to the burden of vigilance women must bear, with marginalised women facing intensified discrimination and prejudice. For them, threats are not only gendered but also rooted in societal hierarchies. While women from privileged caste and class backgrounds may have access to relatively safer environments, such as gated communities and private transportation, they are still not immune to harassment and violence. However, women from disadvantaged groups face more immediate and pervasive dangers, often lacking institutional support to address safety concerns. These women, therefore, have no choice but to navigate environments where exploitation and abuse are constant threats, highlighting vulnerabilities often overlooked by society and the state.

Impact on society

When women are forced to prioritise safety over curiosity, and vigilance over exploration, they are denied the full spectrum of the human experience. The world, instead of being a place of wonder and discovery, becomes one of danger and caution. This not only limits their experiences but also deprives society of the contributions and innovations that could flourish if women were free from this constant burden.

The unseen and unspoken burdens that women carry; the emotional strain, psychological fatigue, and the loss of joy and freedom are as significant as any physical injury. Recognising and addressing this burden therefore is essential for building a more equitable society where women are not only safe but also free to live without the constant shadow of fear. However, to challenge this requires a fundamental shift in how we think about safety and violence. In a society that often equates violence against women solely with visible, physical harm, it is crucial to broaden our understanding to include the less tangible, yet equally damaging, forms of violence.

Women should not have to choose between their safety and their freedom. State and societal measures should not restrict women’s freedom any further under the guise of ensuring safety. The challenge is not merely about liberating women from the constraints of fear and vigilance. It is about unlocking the full potential of half our society. To achieve this, we must acknowledge that the burden of perpetual vigilance imposed on women is not a natural or acceptable state but a form of violence in itself. This shift in perspective will allow everyone to live, thrive, and contribute equally, free from the constraints of safety concerns.

Faiza Nasir is Lecturer, Directorate of Education, Delhi