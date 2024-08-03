The five guidelines to a Dragon-Elephant tango

I arrived in New Delhi, on May 10, as the 17th Chinese Ambassador to India, and presented the letter of credence to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on May 31. Over the past three months, I have met many Indian friends from all walks of life and visited two other States. I am glad to see that this land, which has nurtured a splendid ancient civilization, is brimming with new vitality. I am also deeply impressed by the broad public support for China-India friendship, and the confidence and the expectations for bilateral relations.

Five guidelines of ‘Mutuals’

China and India are close neighbours. We learned from each other in ancient times, shared weal and woe in modern times, and have a common cause of rejuvenation today. China-India relations have become one of the most important bilateral relations. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attach great importance to China-India relations, and have reached an important consensus that China and India are not rivals or threats to each other, but are partners in cooperation and development opportunities. This provides a clear direction for the development of bilateral relations. We need to figure out how to implement it. Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with India’s External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar twice recently, and stressed that China and India should adhere to mutual respect, mutual understanding, mutual trust, mutual accommodation and mutual accomplishment. The “Five Mutuals” provide a significant path for us to implement the above consensus. They should also be the guiding principles for the two big neighbours to get along well. Against the backdrop of profound changes unseen in a century, I believe that the “Five Mutuals” are conducive to bring China-India relations back to a stable and sound track.

Mutual respect is the prerequisite for the development of China-India relations. As an Indian proverb goes, “jaisa des waisa bhes” (which roughly means ‘adapt the environment in which you are living’). Not long ago, I visited Maharashtra, attended a traditional Indian wedding, wore local folk costumes and tasted masala tea. I realise that as two ancient civilisations, both China and India have their own uniqueness in terms of dietary habits, lifestyles, cultural traditions and development paths. However, these differences did not impede us from attracting and inspiring each other in history. In the new era, it is of even greater significance for us to view each other with an open mind, respect each other’s development path, social system and role on the world stage, and jointly promote development and prosperity of the two countries, the region and the world.

Mutual understanding is the basis of the development of China-India relations. The two peoples empathised with and supported each other in their respective struggles for national independence and liberation. China understands India’s aspiration for national rejuvenation, and supports India’s foreign policy of strategic autonomy. We are both among the largest developing countries. No country understands better than China what a great cause it is to enable more than 1.4 billion Indians to live a good life, and how much effort it requires. Meanwhile, when I interacted with the Indian people, I found that the exchanges and understanding between us are not enough. We need to further promote dialogue and communication at all levels in various fields, encourage the two peoples to have more exchanges, and promote mutual understanding and political trust, so as to consolidate the political and public foundation for the development of bilateral relations.

Mutual trust is the key to the development of China-India relations. The international situation is more volatile and uncertain than before. More and more people have realised that as being among the largest developing countries, China and India should avoid mutual suspicion and attrition in order to rise together. We need to view bilateral relations from a strategic perspective, form the right perception of each other, view each other’s strategic intentions objectively, and stick to the right vision — that China and India are partners and development opportunities to each other instead of being rivals or threats. We could work together for peaceful coexistence and insist on resolving disputes in a peaceful manner. With political trust, not even the Himalayas can stop us from strengthening friendly exchanges. Without it, not even level land can bring us together. The Chinese people are willing to be good friends and partners of the Indian people forever, living in harmony and pursuing common development.

An ‘all-round relationship’

Mutual accommodation is the guarantee of the development of China-India relations. China and India are neighbours who cannot be moved away. It is natural for us to have differences and frictions. The key is to form a correct perception of differences and handle them in a proper manner. As we both inherit the political wisdom of ancient oriental civilisations, it is believed that we can find effective ways to mutually accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns, properly handle differences through dialogue, and reach a mutually acceptable solution. Meanwhile, our relationship is all-round and cannot be defined by certain differences, and our cooperation cannot be disrupted by a single incident.

Mutual accomplishment is the direction of the development of China-India relations. As important emerging economies, China and India are both at a critical stage of national development and revitalisation, and enjoy broad common interests and the space for cooperation. The third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which concluded recently, launched a new journey of comprehensively deepening reform. China is advancing Chinese modernisation on all fronts, which will provide new opportunities to the world. India also has the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”. China hopes to develop itself well and wishes India the same. We are glad to see India make new achievements in national development and play a constructive role in international and regional affairs. We would like to work with India to help each other succeed, achieve common development and revitalisation, promote the unity and cooperation of the Global South, and join hands to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

From the principles of peaceful coexistence

The “Five Mutuals” carry forward and further develop the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and echo the “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests” proposed by the Indian leader. They are also a useful guide for both sides to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders. I believe that they will be understood and recognised by the Indian side. It is normal to have ups and downs in China-India relations. I believe that as two great ancient civilisations, both sides can look beyond the horizon and steer bilateral relations in the right direction, and jointly usher in a new future. In June 2024, I attended the inauguration of the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar, and visited its ancient ruins where Monk Xuanzang studied nearly 1,400 years ago. I deeply recognise that we had close historical and cultural ties. In the 21st century, there is no reason why we cannot develop bilateral relations well.

President Xi Jinping stated that if China and India speak with one voice, the whole world will listen. Prime Minister Modi said India and China are “two bodies with one spirit”. A “Dragon-Elephant Tango” is the only correct choice for the two sides.

I firmly believe that under the strategic guidance of the two leaders, both sides have enough wisdom and the capability to handle bilateral relations well and forge a right path for the neighbouring countries to coexist in harmony and develop hand in hand.

Xu Feihong is the 17th Chinese Ambassador to India

