The big message from the Kurhani byelection

December 16, 2022 12:16 am | Updated December 15, 2022 11:09 pm IST

The three years between now and 2025 could well see the last in a series of battles being waged between Mandal and Hindutva in the Hindi heartland. If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeats the combined forces of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United) in the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, we might see further fragmentation of Mandal forces and the consolidation of Hindutva. Over the last decade, we have already witnessed this process unfold, without much challenge, in Uttar Pradesh.

On paper, going by caste arithmetic, the Mandal side appears a lot stronger in Bihar. The social base of the RJD-JD(U) combine (the Yadav, Kurmis and Muslims) is 35%-40%; it is around 15% for the BJP (upper castes). In other words, the BJP needs to win over a clear majority of the swing blocks of Dalits and Economically Backward Classes (EBCs, or non-dominant Other Backward Classes) to forge a winning coalition. Even in the 2015 elections, when the BJP alliance was up against a similar MGB ( Mahagathbandhan) coalition, the saffron alliance did win over a slender majority of the EBCs and a plurality of Dalits. Yet, the leads the BJP alliance garnered among these segments were not the kind of overwhelming support they had hoped for in order to offset the structural advantage of the superior social base of the MGB. The MGB racked up an 8% vote-share gap with the BJP, on the back of an upwards of two-thirds support among the Yadavs, Kurmis and Muslims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coalition has fallen short

Therefore, one central question that might decide the political fate of Bihar is whether this Mandal social base would stay intact over the next few years. The bypoll of Kurhani (in Bihar on December 5) provided us with the first real electoral test of this question — and the MGB has fallen short. Unlike the Gopalganj seat that the BJP won in last month’s bypoll for the fifth consecutive time, it had won Kurhani only once before, in 2015. The seat has a substantial population of Kushwahas (one half of the larger Kurmi-Kushwaha caste amalgam), in addition to a large presence of Muslims and Yadavs, on the back of whose support the RJD had wrested the seat in the last election. The JD(U) was contesting this time, its first match-up with its erstwhile partner since the BJP-JD(U) split. Both Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had campaigned, making it a ‘prestige battle’, yet they could not prevent the BJP from winning, throwing up the first signs of doubts about the chemistry between their social bases.

It must be noted that the Yadavs and the Kurmis are competing dominant agrarian castes who have (barring the 2015 exception) largely remained in opposite political camps over the last three decades. According to local journalists in Kurhani, the Yadavs stayed cold towards the JD(U) candidate despite Tejashwi Yadav’s emotional pitch to voters over the health of his father. Of course, the caste chemistry in bypoll elections can turnaround in State or national elections, where larger ideological narratives tend to subsume, if not subordinate, localised competition. Yet, it is safe to say that the echoes from Kurhani would not help bridge the trust-deficit between the Kurmis and the Yadavs.

Even after the 2015 triumph of the MGB, there were murmurs from the JD(U) side that the RJD had secured the lion’s share of seats in the alliance because of the lopsided transfer of votes between the alliance constituents. The survey data (CSDS-Lokniti) from the 2015 election partly validates that claim: whereas the Kurmis voted identically for JD(U) candidates and RJD candidates (67% and 69%, respectively), there was a significant gap in the Yadav votes for JD(U) candidates and RJD candidates (60% and 74%, respectively). Kurhani, incidentally, was one of those seats in 2015 where the JD(U)’s Kurmi block candidate (Manoj Singh Kushwaha, who also fell short this time) lost to the BJP despite the favourable social arithmetic of the constituency. However, the relatively better performance of the RJD in that election, compared to the JD(U), also owed itself to the RJD’s better mobilisation of the EBCs and Dalits, according to the same survey.

Impact on Bihar’s politics

The significance of Kurhani in the emerging politics of Bihar lies not just in the result itself but also its aftermath. At the centre of it was Upendra Singh Kushwaha, a key Kushwaha leader who joined the JD(U) last year and was immediately appointed the Chairman of the Parliamentary Board of the party. After the bypoll loss, Mr. Kushwaha urged his party to work “according to the wishes and expectations of the people” rather than imposing its own vision on the people. This was received in political circles as him trying to attribute the Kurhani loss either to the alliance with the RJD or to the liquor ban, Nitish Kumar’s signature policy whose effectiveness Mr. Kushwaha had questioned.

Until 2013, when Mr. Kushwaha split from the JD(U) and formed his own Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), he was considered a potential successor to Nitish Kumar in the party. The RLSP promptly aligned with the BJP and threatened to break the larger Kurmi block fashioned by Nitish Kumar (4% Kurmis and 8% Kushwahas melded together in a single caste amalgam). In Bihar, this is known as the ‘Luv-Kush combination’, a reference to the two sons of Lord Ram. Mr. Kushwaha’s return to the JD(U) was said to symbolise the eventual failure of the RLSP’s project of weaning away Kushwahas from Nitish Kumar (he is a Kurmi).

Whether Mr. Kushwaha’s restlessness represents a healthy bout of intra-party dissent or presages a threat to the JD(U)’s social coalition or even party unity is still unclear. One might recall that JD(U) leaders had interpreted the Shiv Sena split in Maharashtra as a validation of its decision to part ways with the BJP, hailing Nitish Kumar’s sagacity in foiling the ‘Eknath Shinde’ plan in Bihar.

The Kurmi vote

It might be argued that the greater threat to the MGB’s social coalition comes from a split in the Kurmi vote rather than the aloofness of the Yadavs. In 2014, where the JD(U) and the RJD fought separately, the Modi wave split the JD(U)’s core base of the Kurmi-Kushwahas, reducing Nitish Kumar’s party to fewer seats than Mr. Kushwaha’s RLSP, even as the RJD largely held on to Yadavs.

The JD(U) appears alive to the threat, rebranding Nitish Kumar more openly as a leader of the Kurmis, judging by statements hinting at plans to field Mr. Kumar in 2024 from Kurmi-dominated Mirzapur or Phulpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. This marks a significant departure from the JD(U)’s earlier rhetoric of ‘Bihari pride’ and caste-agnostic development.

We might see more such ideological manoeuvres from all the parties as they try to survive in the new and uncertain political environment. The big message of Kurhani is that the grand social coalition of the MGB might be formidable but has enough contradictions within to make it beatable.

Asim Ali is a political researcher and columnist