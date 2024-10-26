Sharpen the anti-defection law, strengthen democracy

The anti-defection law in India, a crucial instrument designed to maintain the stability of governments and uphold the integrity of democratic institutions, has been a subject of much debate since its inception. Introduced in 1985, the law sought to address the rampant party-switching by legislators, which frequently led to political instability. While it has been somewhat effective in curbing the practice of defection, various loopholes and implementation issues have surfaced over time, necessitating further reforms.

Historical genesis of the law

The problem of defection has deep roots in Indian politics, dating back to the post-Independence era. In the first few decades following Independence, India experienced a significant number of defections, which often resulted in the destabilisation of governments. This trend not only undermined the mandate of the electorate but also raised serious ethical questions about the conduct of elected representatives.

Legislators would switch parties, sometimes in exchange for financial gains or ministerial positions, leading to the fall of governments and the formation of new ones without fresh elections. This was colloquially referred to as “Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram”, a phrase that originated from an incident in Haryana in the 1960s, where a legislator, Gaya Lal, switched parties multiple times in a single day. Such incidents underscored the need for a law to curb this practice.

Indian Parliament enacted the anti-defection law through the 52nd Amendment to the Constitution, introducing the Tenth Schedule during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure as Prime Minister. This law laid down the grounds for disqualification of Members of Parliament and State legislatures on the basis of defection. A member could be disqualified if they voluntarily gave up the membership of their political party or disobeyed the party whip in key votes such as confidence motions or Budget approvals. The law was aimed at providing stability to governments and ensuring that elected representatives remained loyal to the party’s mandate on which they were elected.

While the initial law provided some deterrence against defections, it still had loopholes. One significant flaw was the provision that allowed a split in a party if at least one-third of the members defected, which often led to mass defections. The 91st Amendment in 2003 addressed this issue by requiring that at least two-thirds of the members of a party must agree for a “merger” to avoid disqualification. This made it more challenging for small-scale defections to occur and reduced the incidence of such political manoeuvring.

Despite its intentions, the anti-defection law has faced criticism and challenges in its implementation. One of the most significant challenges is the inordinate delay in deciding defection cases. In some instances, Speakers have taken several months, or even years, to render a decision. This delay allows defectors to continue holding their positions, thereby subverting the purpose of the law. The discretionary power vested in the Speaker or Chairperson, without any stipulated time frame for decision-making, has often been a point of contention.

Another issue is the lack of transparency in the issuance and communication of party whips. Whips are essential instruments used by political parties to ensure discipline among their members, especially on crucial votes. However, the internal nature of these directives has led to disputes over whether members were adequately informed about the party’s stance, making it difficult to determine the legitimacy of defection cases. While the decisions of the Speaker or Chairperson are subject to judicial review, the courts have generally been reluctant to intervene in defection cases, citing the need to respect the autonomy of the legislature. This has limited the scope for addressing potential abuses of power or ensuring timely resolutions.

Proposed amendments

To strengthen the anti-defection law and enhance its impartiality, two key amendments are proposed. The first concerns the time frame for decisions on defection cases. The absence of a fixed timeline for the Speaker or Chairperson to decide on defection cases has resulted in delays and potential misuse of discretionary power, undermining the law’s intent. To address this issue, a four-week time frame should be established for resolving defection cases. If a decision is not reached within this period, the defecting members should be deemed to be disqualified from their positions. This amendment to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution would ensure timely resolutions, prevent arbitrary decisions, and uphold the legislative process’s integrity by limiting political bias and misuse of power.

The second is on public notice of party whips. The current lack of transparency in issuing party whips often leads to disputes over whether members were adequately informed. To resolve this, political parties should be provided with a framework of the service of the whip in the form of a newspaper publication or through electronic communication. In Keisham Meghachandra Singh vs The Hon’ble Speaker Manipur Legislative Assembly and Ors. (2020), the Supreme Court of India recommended replacing the Speaker’s role in anti-defection cases with an independent tribunal or a body appointed by the Election Commission of India. However, in a democracy, the importance of the Speaker or Chairperson’s office cannot be underestimated, as they are crucial in upholding parliamentary integrity and ensuring impartiality. Instead of sidelining this institution, reforms should aim to strengthen its accountability and transparency.

The Government of India must also explore various suggestions made by the Dinesh Goswami committee report (1990), the Hashim Abdul Halim committee report (1994), the 170th report of the Law Commission of India (1999), the Report of the National Commission to review the working of the Constitution of India (2002), the Hashim Abdul Halim committee report (2003) and the 255th report of the Law Commission of India (2015) for strengthening of the anti-defection law.

Need for political will

The anti-defection law has, historically, played a crucial role in preventing instability caused by defections and maintaining the sanctity of the electoral mandate. However, its implementation has revealed certain gaps and challenges that need to be addressed to make the law more effective and impartial. The amendments to the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution should be prioritised to facilitate the effective implementation of the Union Government’s “One Nation, One Election” initiative. By implementing these amendments, the anti-defection law can be revitalised to better serve its purpose in the current political context. It would ensure that elected representatives adhere to the principles of party loyalty and discipline while also protecting the democratic mandate of the electorate. Narendra Modi, the Leader of the House in the Lok Sabha, and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, should take up the issue and ensure that the amendments are made to strengthen Indian democracy. In doing so, the law would continue to uphold the stability and the integrity of India’s parliamentary democracy, adapting to the evolving political landscape with greater efficacy and fairness.

B. Vinod Kumar was a Member of Parliament (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) in the 14th and the 16th Lok Sabha