Mental health in India’s material world

In July this year, the case of a 26-year-old woman executive working for a multinational consulting firm, ending her life due to immense work pressures moved the spotlight to an important issue that concerns millions of working Indians. In September, a 38-year-old software engineer with 15 years of experience in a Chennai-based firm, ended his life. He was on medication for depression caused by work stress. Despite their “successful” careers, the loss of these lives underscores a growing mental health crisis in India, where success is often equated with relentless productivity and material wealth. These events reveal the struggles many face such as battling depression, anxiety, and a lack of purpose even as they put up a facade of success and contentment.

India is currently witnessing a surge in mental health disorders. According to The Lancet Psychiatry Commission, over 197 million people suffer from conditions such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse. Economic growth has created new opportunities, but it has also intensified societal pressures and personal expectations. As India’s developmental aspirations rise, mental well-being is often overlooked, fuelling a crisis driven by materialism and a growing disconnect from community and self-awareness.

At the core of this crisis are existential questions that have guided human thought since the times of Socrates and Aristotle such as: Who am I? What is the purpose of my life? How should I live? Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living”, highlighting the need for self-reflection. Aristotle linked the good life to eudaimonia — flourishing through virtuous living. Today, these essential inquiries are overshadowed by the pursuit of efficiency, productivity and material wealth. As India embraces consumerism, this focus on affluence distances individuals from deeper self-reflection, exacerbating the mental health crisis.

Rising stress and anxiety

India is grappling with a mental health epidemic, with millions suffering from disorders such as depression and anxiety. The relentless pressures of urban living, financial instability, and fierce competition are significant contributors. Even those who achieve material success often find that wealth and status do not deliver true well-being. Instead, many feel isolated and disconnected from their communities, experiencing a profound sense of purposelessness. While material wealth provides temporary comfort, it fails to meet deeper emotional and psychological needs. The growing focus on consumerism, particularly in urban areas, has fostered a culture where luxury and conspicuous goods define status. This leads to feelings of inadequacy, stress and social comparison. As Ernest Becker noted, much of human behaviour is driven by the fear of impermanence and insignificance. People chase material wealth for social validation, hoping it will bring lasting happiness, but this pursuit neglects self-awareness. The endless quest for affluence disconnects individuals from the essential elements of a meaningful life — self-awareness, purpose, and meaningful relationships — trapping them in a cycle of dissatisfaction.

To break this cycle, we must rethink what constitutes a good life. Current political and economic priorities reinforce the belief that wealth and consumption equate to happiness. This mindset shapes societal norms, encouraging consumption-driven choices that further entrench the mental health crisis.

Collective action, community as solutions

To address this crisis, we must shift focus from individual success to collective well-being. Studies show that strong social connections, supportive communities, and meaningful work are critical to mental health. However, work-life balance and legal protection are increasingly under threat. The socio-political climate in India, where young individuals desperately strive for a consumeristic “good life”, has led to proposals such as extended work hours. For instance, the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2024 permits employees to work more than 12 hours a day, up to 125 hours in three months. Amid rapid urbanisation and personal achievement, it is essential to remind ourselves of the deeper meaning and purpose in life that can be found through community, joy, and friendship.

Examples from other countries offer lessons. In Brazil, community gardens have helped residents reconnect by sharing responsibilities and fostering a sense of belonging. Similar initiatives in India could counteract the isolation fostered by urban living and consumerism, bringing people together to create stronger social bonds.

Improving mental health requires embracing community-oriented living that challenges the individualised lifestyle promoted by consumer culture. Modern consumerism equates freedom with personal consumption, weakening social bonds that traditionally held communities together. In contrast, community living fosters a sustainable alternative — shared responsibility, collective purpose, and mutual support create an environment that nurtures emotional and psychological well-being. In community settings, people share resources and experiences, reducing the pressure to compete for individual success. This strengthens social support networks and reintroduces the value of interdependence, where well-being is measured by relationships and contributions to the group rather than personal wealth. Unlike the isolation and comparison promoted by consumer culture, community living fosters empathy, mindfulness, and human connection, providing fulfilment through shared experiences. These environments offer a sense of belonging, purpose, and security, all of which are crucial for reducing stress and mental health issues.

Consumer choice and liberty

A significant contributor to India’s mental health crisis is the reduction of freedom to consumer choice. As India’s middle class expands, many equate their ability to buy goods with personal freedom and success. However, this perspective prioritises material wealth over deeper values such as equality and fraternity. The result is a society where happiness is measured by buying power, leading to an endless cycle of consumption that does little to improve long-term mental health.

By reducing freedom to consumer choice, individuals feel growing inadequacy, unable to meet rising standards of success. In contrast, prioritising connection, community, and equity provides a healthier foundation for both personal well-being and societal progress.

Addressing India’s mental health crisis requires rethinking what it means to live a good life. We must challenge the materialistic notion of success and refocus on mental, emotional, and social well-being. The solution lies in adopting alternative pathways that prioritise community and collective action over individual wealth accumulation.

Programmes that promote mindfulness, social-emotional learning, community living, and mental health awareness are essential for creating a culture that values mental well-being. Additionally, social policies that reduce inequality and provide mental health support are crucial to address the crisis.

A truly good life is not about how much we can buy or achieve, but about how we relate to ourselves, our communities, and our environment. By prioritising community, equity, and mental well-being, we can build a healthier, more connected society where people feel supported and valued. Only by addressing the root causes of the mental health crisis can we pave the way for a more meaningful and fulfilling future for all.

Soumyajit Bhar is Assistant Professor and Assistant Dean (Admissions and Outreach) at the School of Liberal Studies, BML Munjal University. Kalpita Bhar Paul is an Assistant Professor of Philosophy at the School of Liberal Studies, BML Munjal University

