India needs an environmental health regulatory agency

The 2024 Conference of Parties (COP 29) ends in Baku, Azerbaijan today. As a global voice for developing countries, India will push for ambitious climate mitigation financing from developed nations. At the same time, pollutants in our air, water and land continue to pose grave health risks. According to the Emissions Gap Report 2024 from the United Nations Environment Programme, India has seen over 6% more greenhouse gas emissions than the previous year. These two examples show that India is at a critical juncture in its environmental and public health journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a nation, India continues to experience rapid economic growth, so the interdependencies between climate, environment, health, and the economy are undeniable but capacities to address these issues holistically are limited. It is time for India to establish an environmental health regulatory agency (EHRA), which could lead to more comprehensive and cohesive environmental governance that focuses simultaneously on pollution control and health risk mitigation.

The urgency of integration

There are profound and immediate environmental health challenges to address in India. Numerous epidemiological studies conducted across multiple States and rural and urban populations have uncovered the detrimental health effects of exposure to air, water and soil pollutants, which include a wide range of non-communicable diseases. For example, exposure to air pollution, PM2.5 in particular, is now known to be associated with respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pregnancy outcomes, child growth and development and even mental health disorders. This poses risks to the most vulnerable populations, such as children, the elderly, and financially poor groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building on efforts of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), India’s current environmental governance model needs to be more integrated with health. The CPCB focuses on pollution control, while the MoEFCC handles broader environmental policies, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) undertakes integrated disease surveillance and management. There is a disconnect between environmental monitoring, health impact assessments, and emissions control, given little to no data flow across these Ministries.

A centralised agency such as an EHRA could integrate environmental and health data, allowing policymakers to track, regulate, and mitigate these impacts effectively, with much-needed inter-disciplinarity.

There are examples to inspire us: the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Germany’s Federal Environment Agency (UBA), and Japan’s Ministry of the Environment (MOE) provide robust frameworks that bridge environmental management with public health protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EPA’s approach covers a lot of ground — it regulates air and water quality, manages waste, and controls toxic substances while relying on integrated science assessments that include health together with vigorous enforcement. Germany’s UBA focuses on environmental policy, managing air, water and waste regulations while championing sustainable energy and climate initiatives. Japan’s MOE tackles pollution, chemical safety, and ecosystem protection. It collaborates with health and science agencies to monitor environmental health, enforce pollution controls, and address urban pollution and radiation issues.

The explicit integration of environment and health is part of the routine operational framework at these global agencies. Having an agency such as an EHRA in place could help India formulate a unified response to all types of pollution, advocate cumulative accountability mechanisms and collaborate with international bodies to negotiate for and adopt best practices that simultaneously address health and environment.

A data-driven, evidence-based framework

Effective regulation is built upon reliable and context-specific data. In this context, significant global funding is invested in environmental health effects research to establish a robust evidence base for policies. Even though organisations such as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) provide essential support for environmental health research, their impact is somewhat limited without a central body to bring together and translate this data into practical policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

An EHRA would enable India to adopt an evidence-informed and science-driven regulatory framework, commissioning studies specific to the nation’s unique environmental health challenges, such as poor air quality, vector-borne diseases, effects of persistent organic chemicals and heavy metal exposures in the context of changing land-use patterns and the consequences of climate change on health systems. Integrating health impact assessments (HIAs) into all significant projects, such as urban development and infrastructure planning, would allow decision-makers to understand and mitigate health risks before they escalate.

Contrary to concerns that environmental regulation may impede economic growth, an EHRA could promote sustainable practices that drive innovation, create green jobs, and support long-term financial resilience. For instance, the U.S. EPA has shown that its presence and work do not hinder economic growth but spur investments in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and pollution prevention while also increasing life expectancy.

India’s economic trajectory need not be at odds with environmental health. An incentivised energy transition and public health campaigns around environmental health could encourage enterprises to transition to cleaner technologies. An EHRA can develop policy instruments that will help the nation align environmental health objectives with economic policies, which in turn would promote sustainable development that benefits the environment, public health, and the economy at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Involving the public is essential for the success of environmental health initiatives. In India, an EHRA could be critical in educating citizens on environmental health risks and empowering communities to advocate cleaner air, water, and healthier living conditions. Citizen initiatives and the role of non-governmental organisations are pivotal, given the need for accountability to start bottom-up, from the local bodies and panchayat levels. The role of communicators and journalists is crucial in highlighting and supporting these initiatives.

India has signed the Paris Agreement and has committed to the Sustainable Development Goals. An EHRA would be instrumental in helping India meet these commitments by aligning national policies with global standards. It would also contribute to collective efforts to tackle climate and health challenges including addressing transboundary issues.

Environmental health issues vary significantly across India’s regions, so we must move from a one-size-fits-all approach and localise interventions. An EHRA could work closely with State and municipal governments to ensure the development and enforcement of policies that are tailored to environmental solutions for the unique needs of each area. By developing a granular national platform for monitoring and accountability, India could track health outcomes in detail, leading to more effective and timely responses to local needs

Building accountability

Establishing an EHRA in India would not be without challenges, from bureaucratic inertia to resistance from industry stakeholders wary of regulation. However, clear frameworks for inter-ministerial coordination, measurable objectives, and cross-sectoral cooperation could help overcome these barriers. An EHRA should be operationally independent, guided by scientific expertise, and empowered to enforce policies that prioritise public health.

India’s recent successes in meeting renewable energy targets highlight the nation’s capacity for ambitious, systemic change. An EHRA could build on these achievements to strengthen India’s governance of its environmental health crisis by framing pollution control as both a public health imperative and an economic opportunity.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan is Chairperson, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai and Principal Adviser, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Kalpana Balakrishnan is Dean (Research), Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, (SRIHER), Chennai. Vijay Shankar Balakrishnan is a science journalist with over 12 years of experience covering the life sciences, the environment, and public health, and has worked for the World Health Organization

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.