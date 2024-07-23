Heat stress is more than a degree of concern

In recent periods, climate change and environmental degradation have significantly affected the safety and the health of workers worldwide. Heat stress is anticipated to affect labour efficiency and productivity, in turn reducing work hours and hindering the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) objective of promoting fair and decent employment. Workers, who are particularly vulnerable to climate change hazards, sometimes cannot cease working despite hazardous conditions because of financial constraints.

The main health effects of heat stress on workers include heat stroke, heat cramps, cardiovascular disease, acute kidney injury, and physical injury. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that to retain normal physiological activities, it is necessary to maintain a core body temperature of roughly 37°C. Temperature elevations over 38°C have a deleterious effect on one’s cognitive and physical capabilities. During various life stages, women who are employed in heat-exposed sectors, such as subsistence agriculture, may be at risk for pregnancy-related complications, including hypertension, miscarriages, and premature births. An increase in temperature can diminish work productivity due to excessive heat that makes it difficult to work. Or, there is a need for personnel to operate at a slower pace.

ILO study findings

The ILO study (2019) estimated that “Heat stress is projected to reduce total working hours worldwide by 2.2 percent and global GDP by US$2,400 billion in 2030… Agricultural and construction workers are expected to be the worst affected, accounting for 60 percent and 19 percent, respectively of working hours lost to heat stress in 2030”. Agricultural workers face a significantly higher risk from heat than workers in other occupations, with farmworkers being 35 times more susceptible to heat-related fatalities. Recent ILO (2024) estimates that 2.41 billion workers worldwide are exposed to extreme heat. Further, exposure to extreme heat at work is directly associated with about 22.85 million injuries and 18,970 fatalities annually. The Asia and the Pacific regions experience the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) losses due to heat stress affecting labour productivity. In 1995, the region’s GDP was estimated to have decreased by 1.4%, which is forecast to decrease by 2.3% in 2030 due to climate change. Projections indicate that Thailand, Cambodia, and India will experience significant declines in their national GDP in 2030, with a decrease of over 5%.

Asia and the Pacific exhibit exceptional diversity in terms of climate and the varying levels of economic development among various countries. The geographical distribution of heat stress impact is not uniform. It is projected that by 2030, there would be a decrease of almost 5% in working hours in southern Asia and western Africa, while the reduction in the European subregions will be only 0.1%.

Further, southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa are most susceptible to experiencing declines in labour productivity due to heat stress; these regions are already vulnerable to climate change and home to most of the world’s poor population, which counteracts efforts to reduce inequalities. The countries that are most susceptible to experiencing decreases in productivity are those having a significant proportion of their workforce employed in the agricultural and/or construction sectors, as well as those situated in the tropical and subtropical latitudes. The decline in available working hours and output among small-scale and subsistence farmers is expected to affect household food security. Heat stress significantly impacts labour hours and productivity, and the impact is not uniform across regions and genders. Heat stress poses concerns that have the potential to exacerbate gender disparities in the workforce, particularly by deteriorating working conditions for the numerous women engaged in subsistence agriculture. Excessive heat stress is expected to impact the achievement of various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Impact in India

India is undergoing a consistent increase in temperatures annually. By 2030, an estimated 160 million-200 million individuals around the nation may face the risk of experiencing deadly heat waves every year. Approximately 34 million people in India will experience job losses due to reduced productivity caused by heat stress. A study in West Bengal shows that as the temperature increases by 1°C, there is a corresponding decrease of approximately 2% in the productivity of female brickmaking workers. India is the country that experiences the most impact from heat stress; in 1995, it lost 4.3% of its working hours, which is anticipated to increase to 5.8% by 2030.

In addition, India is expected to experience a significant decline in full-time employment by 2030 as a result of heat stress, which can be attributed to its large population. Further, migrant workers often work in hazardous and physically demanding jobs, primarily in the informal economy. They are particularly vulnerable to the risks posed by climate change, as they usually lack occupational safety and health protections, essential services, and infrastructure.

Informal workers may continue working despite the risk to their health from extreme climate events due to financial constraints. Thus, there is a need to strengthen adaptation and mitigation measures at the global, national, and workplace levels to reduce the detrimental impact of heat stress on workers.

There are national guidelines under the title, ‘Preparation of Action Plan – Prevention and Management of Heat Wave’, by the National Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs. These guidelines are designed to protect the Indian workforce from the negative impacts of extreme heat. They are designed to help public officials create heatwave action plans for both urban and rural areas, with a focus on the general population.

The importance of the following factors is highlighted: providing education to workers; ensuring proper hydration; managing work schedules, and offering necessary medical facilities. The General Discussion Committee of the International Labour Conference, in June 2023, highlighted the urgent need to implement measures to ensure the safety and the health of workers impacted by climate-related risks and extreme weather events. This involves tackling the effects on their mental and physical well-being and the advocating of secure and conducive working environments.

In this regard, it is crucial for all stakeholders, including governments, employers, and workers, to collaborate in implementing measures that prioritise the protection of the most vulnerable individuals. These measures should include the development of sufficient infrastructure and enhanced early warning systems for extreme weather events.

Additionally, there should be a focus on improving the implementation of international labour standards that are related to occupational safety and health. This will ensure that those affected by heat stress are provided with suitable working conditions. Further, effective communication between workers and employers is essential to facilitate the adjustment of working hours, guarantee adequate rest breaks, provide access to drinking water, and offer training on the identification and management of heat stress. This can help alleviate the adverse effects of heat stress.

Think of green jobs

The government may implement adequate regulatory and legislative measures in occupations that are susceptible to heat waves in order to ensure the safety and well-being of workers. Additionally, infrastructure-related measures, such as implementing construction standards, should safeguard indoor workers. Considering the current climate change scenario, decent and green employment emerges as a promising solution for the future of work. Green jobs are employment opportunities that help protect or restore the environment while also supporting economic and social well-being.

Ishawar Choudhary is pursuing a Ph.D. in economics in the Department of Economics and Finance at the BITS Pilani, Pilani campus, Rajasthan. Balakrushna Padhi is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics and Finance at BITS Pilani. Geetilaxmi Mohapatra is an Associate Professor in the Department of Economics and Finance at the BITS Pilani, Pilani campus, Rajasthan. The views expressed are personal.

