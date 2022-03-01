  • In recognising the statehood of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russia has violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter by undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
  • International law, beyond the context of decolonisation, does not recognise a general right to unilateral secession within the principle of self-determination.
  • The global community should take note of Mr. Putin’s precarious game of resurrecting a ‘Russian empire’ that could topple the very foundations on which the post-World War rule-based international order has been laboriously built.