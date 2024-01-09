Curb the disillusionment with the traditional rule of law

January 09, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST

The essential condition for the continued trust in the rule of law is the faith in the inherent “goodness” or desirability of the “norm” that sets the boundaries between right and wrong. We are all taught about the virtues of a “norm”-abiding life. The ‘guru’ must be respected because he teaches us the “norms”. In the modern secular context we are told to respect the fundamental norm, the Constitution of India. Even the father of the nation, M.K. Gandhi, considered the normative raison d’etre sacrosanct. For him, a duly enacted law needed to be respected. But he also said that it was the moral duty of a citizen to oppose an unjust law by all democratic means.

The Dandi March, a mass civil disobedience movement undertaken by Gandhi against the salt tax, set an example for the respect for “norms” when he agreed to be willingly subjected to criminal proceedings for breaking the law. But, today, the rule of law faces a new credibility crisis and the normative raison d’etre subjected to disillusionments of, at least, two kinds. The first is those arising out of the out-datedness or infirmities in the law/laws, and the second, those arising out of an altered perception of law itself that treats law as a “power resource”, which can be moulded as per the social requirements.

Decriminalisation of penal laws

As a part of smart governance, the present government has addressed the problem of infirmities and out-datedness in laws by suitable amendments in the laws and their updation to a large extent. After a detailed identification of the problematic laws, in the first phase, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provision) Act, 2023 was passed to bring about changes in 42 central Acts of varied genre, ranging from the Indian Post Office Act, 1898, the Railways Act, 1989, and the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The Jan Vishwas Act, piloted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industries primarily to achieve the objective of facilitating business activities in the “Statement of objects and Reasons”, spelled the objectives: the outdated rules and regulations are anathema to democratic governance; reducing the compliance burden gives impetus to business and improves the cost of living; fear of imprisonment for minor offences is a major factor hampering the growth of the business ecosystem; trust-based governance necessities a rationalisation of monetary penalties and the gravity of the offence.

In the second phase, the colonial period Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 were replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, respectively. These new Indian penal laws have been envisaged to shed the colonial law legacy and, at the same time, rid the penal laws of infirmities and update them to modern thinking in the field. It is hoped that the rule of law will be able to rebuild the credibility crisis with these laws coming into force.

Crisis of credibility

We all accept and agree about the integrity of the rule of law for a democratic development. Scholars have already identified and underscored the Rule of Law Index as an essential component of the national vision for development in the Viksit Bharat journey. However, the real credibility crisis of the rule of law is located not so much at the normative level but at the level of the rule of law reality that is constituted by the perception and experiences of the consumers of the law — the victim and the victimiser, the enforcers of the law — the policeman, the courts....Above all, the perceptions and the experiences of those who exercise overall command on the rule of law. The ‘command group’, that in the contemporary context is constituted by the majoritarian will, decide the ways in which the rule of law is to be understood and used as a power resource.

Policing, through encounters, and now policing through ‘bulldozers’, has gained currency to replace ‘investigation’, which involved visiting a scene of crime, interrogation of witnesses, arrest, search and seizure. Often, the encounter and bulldozer methods evoke populist support and appreciation from the administration. But because these shortcuts are neither adequately debated nor subjected to pre-determined democratic checks and balances, there exist huge possibilities of their gross abuse at the ground level. We need to learn from two examples of abuse which led to suffering. In the first, the shooting of a young car mechanic of Algerian descent led to large-scale violence in several cities in France resulting in police action against thousands of youth mostly of Arab and black origin. The French police asserted that they were “at war with savage hoards of vermins”, while the protesters sought “justice” based on respect for principles of legality, necessity, proportionality non-discrimination, precaution and accountability.

The second example was the custodial torture and civilian deaths in the course of security force action and inquiry after the ambush of Army vehicles in Poonch district. A report in a leading daily said: “But the allegations of custodial violence speak of a brutal, unacceptable high-handedness by the security forces. This is not ‘Naya Kashmir’ that the Centre talks about, these are the worst ghosts of the past. The charges, the circumstances, must be thoroughly investigated and the guilty brought to book.”

Looking ahead

The traditional rule of law notion, that is premised on uniformity, predictability and certainty, is crucially hinged upon normative fidelity that requires going through a cycle of processes before arrival at a ‘guilty’ verdict leading to punishment. As against this, the modern day ‘short-cut’ or ‘abridged’ rule of law model looks for quick and reactive ways for doing repressive justice that focuses more on identifying the targeted accused either on the basis of majoritarian dictate or cryptic information reaching the police or the civic administration.

Since the abridged rule of law does not require going through a fixed cycle of process, the first action itself, i.e., the encounter killing or destruction of property by ‘bulldozer’ may constitute the final sanction or punishment. Though the abridged rule of law delivers quick and reactive justice, it is crude and makes ‘justice’ a matter of chance, because it would be difficult to decide with certainty who shall be the next target — as an encounter killing or as the target of bulldozer action. Fortunately for us, the government of the day continues to repose faith in the traditional rule of law. It is hoped that before it is too late, we should be alert to the dangers inherent in the growing fad for a ‘shortcut’ or an ‘abridged’ rule of law model.

B.B. Pande is former Professor of Law, Delhi University