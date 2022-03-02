  • The third wave of COVID-19 is on its way out, but it has left in its wake many anxieties in conflict-torn Bastar in the State of Chhattisgarh
  • The Maoists for their part like to be heard through improvised explosive device (IED) blasts or similar actions with predictable consequences
  • In Bastar, a high proportion of ‘Naxalite’ cases are being tried in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) courts
  • Hearings should not be suspended during COVID-19 times as jail times and quick trials matter in conflict regions