  • In pre-Ashokan elite culture, hyper masculine virtues were eulogised. Violence and conquest were seen as a way of life. After the conquest of Kalinga, a transformed Ashoka established that wars, organised violence between or against groups, bring chaos and devastation.
  • The human species, however, refuses to learn. Alternatives to organised violence stare us in the face but powerful rulers carry on regardless. Worse, they invariably justify their cruelty, offer puerile rationalisations and incessantly reinforce the belief that war is a part of human nature and violence ingrained in our DNA.
  • At international fora, leaders condemn acts of war and pontificate on their futility. But in the same breath, peace makers are ridiculed as effeminate; public discourse continues to be replete with the glorification of machismo.