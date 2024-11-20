A thousand days of Ukrainian resilience

A 1,000 days ago, on February 24, 2022, world history changed dramatically. Russia launched its full-scale military aggression aimed at destroying Ukrainian statehood, culture and nation. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, united the nation and international community to fight the evil. Thus, Ukraine persevered and is still fighting for justice and peace.

In February 2022, many in the West were convinced that Ukraine would not be able to withstand the Russian onslaught. But the armed forces of Ukraine defended Kyiv, expelled the occupiers from the north of Ukraine, and liberated the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

National unity was a key factor in successful resistance to Russian neo-colonial ambitions. Russia’s efforts at conquest were stopped thanks to the joint efforts of Ukrainians who stood united to defend their homeland. During these 1,000 days, Ukraine went through the horrors of war, but, at the same time, proved that an indomitable spirit, the unity of the people and international support could become the basis for bringing peace back.

In April 2022, the world was shocked with the Russian military’s massacres of Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka and Mariupol. These cities became symbols of the Ukrainian freedom struggle and evidence of the aggressor’s war crimes. In a 1,000 days, the armed forces of Ukraine have become one of the strongest armies in the world. The heroism of Ukrainian defenders is admired all over the world.

The human costs

Throughout this period, thousands of civilians, including about 600 children, have died due to the Russian aggression. As in UNHCR data, over eight million Ukrainians left the country, seeking refuge; over half of those who left have come back. In addition, seven million people became internally displaced persons. As of November 2024, about 3.6 million remain internally displaced.

In these 1,000 days, over 2,500 Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians have been successfully returned through exchanges. However, thousands remain in Russian captivity, in horrifying conditions and heavily tortured. The exact numbers of all captured Ukrainians are difficult to confirm.

It is officially documented that Russia deported more than 20,000 Ukrainian children. The real figure is much higher and continues to grow every day. The International Criminal Court issued a historic arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his involvement in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. With the help of intermediary countries, primarily Qatar, only 1,002 were returned home. Efforts continue to identify and get back the rest, but many cases remain challenging due to Russia’s lack of cooperation.

Throughout these 1,000 days, civilian and critical infrastructure became the priority for Russian strikes. Russia deliberately targeted and damaged or destroyed 3,793 educational institutions, 1,714 medical institutions, and more than 2,100 objects of cultural infrastructure. These are cultural heritage sites, museums, libraries, theatres and historical monuments.

According to the estimates of the World Bank, the total economic losses of Ukraine exceed $400 billion. Restoration of the destroyed infrastructure requires at least $500 billion. Demining of the territories is estimated around $35 billion. Ukraine is facing the challenge of the century — to rebuild the country after the largest war in Europe since the Second World War.

We continue to rebuild the country, bring life back to destroyed territories and implement reforms, showing the world an example of resilience. All this would not be possible without our partners and allies that have provided billions in military, financial and humanitarian aid, which we received with deepest gratitude.

No wins for the aggressor

Ever since the beginning of its full-scale aggression, the so-called second military power in the world, a nuclear state, 25 times bigger than Ukraine — Russia — has lost 7,22,440 military personnel, both wounded and killed. This figure far exceeds the total number of military personnel in most of the world’s armies. Russia continues to lose around 1,500 military personnel a day by using them as cannon fodder. To balance these losses, Russia got 1,00,000 North Korean troops to fight its war against Ukraine.

In these 1,000 days, the Russian army has lost 9,365 tanks, 19,059 armoured fighting vehicles, 20,586 artillery systems, 1,252 multiple rocket launchers, 999 air defence systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 19,073 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs), 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 29,428 auxiliary vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,655 pieces of specialised equipment. Once a leading arms exporter, Russia’s global defence contracts have been undermined as its military equipment’s reliability has been questioned.

Russia has faced over 14,000 cases of sanctions from international entities, severely restricting its access to global financial systems and technology. These sanctions have resulted in long-term damage to industries reliant on imports, particularly high-technology sectors. In addition, over 1,000 global companies have exited Russia since the invasion began, reducing foreign direct investment. Over one million educated professionals and young workers have fled Russia, making it the largest exodus since 1991 (when the USSR was dissolved). This has severely impacted the IT and engineering sectors.

While officials in the Kremlin are repeatedly asserting that Russia’s economy is resilient, the reality of its long-term economic outlook appears increasingly fragile. The poverty level is increasing, and social, educational and cultural programmes are being curtailed. Because of the crazy idea of its leader, Russia is degrading, and its citizens are being marginalised. In late October this year, Russia’s Central Bank raised its key policy rate to an unprecedented 21%. In this manner, the Russian authorities struggle with the real problems and try to manage a war-time economy that is in danger of overheating due to a combination of factors that include rising inflation and the pressure of sanctions.

The international image of Russia has been severely damaged. In the last 1,000 days, Russia has been suspended or excluded from key international bodies, such as the Council of Europe, and faces diminished influence in organisations such as the United Nations. Russia has become a global outcaste, with only a few rogue states such as North Korea continuing to support it openly. Its long-term influence in international diplomacy stands severely diminished.

In search of just and lasting peace

It is probable that every Ukrainian personally knows at least one person who, right now, is defending Ukraine’s independence on the front lines. The war did not defeat the Ukrainians, did not frighten them, did not break them, did not destroy them, and did not separate them.

Today, Ukraine effectively deters Russia’s armed aggression thanks to efforts on the military, diplomatic, and information fronts, as well as powerful international assistance.

The heroic resistance of Ukrainians is not only a struggle for the physical survival of the Ukrainian people and the freedom of the country. In this war, Ukraine defends its European choice, its identity and values as part of the European ones. Ukrainians shed their blood for a free and democratic Europe.

Mr. Zelenskyy, has repeatedly emphasised the point that neutrality in this war is untenable. He has said, “There can be no neutrality between the aggressor and the victim. Neutrality in this conflict means you are with Russia.” These words are a reminder that standing on the sidelines in the face of such clear violations of international law undermines the very principles that bind us as a global community. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are a guarantee of world stability.

If Mahatma Gandhi were alive today, his unwavering commitment to justice and peace would undoubtedly have led him to call for Russia to quit Ukraine. Gandhiji’s leadership during the Quit India Movement was rooted in the belief that no power has the right to oppress or dominate another nation.

Gandhiji’s philosophy of ahimsa and his moral clarity on colonialism as an affront to human dignity align closely with Ukraine’s struggle for freedom from aggression. His stance would emphasise the principle that true peace can only be achieved when oppressors relinquish their hold and allow justice to prevail. In today’s context, this would translate into calling for Russia to respect international law, withdraw its troops, and restore peace.

Oleksandr Polishchuk is Ambassador of Ukraine in India

