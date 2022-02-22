  • Over the past 10 days, the revelations about the functioning of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the tenure of Chitra Ramkrishna as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) have had people shaking their heads in disbelief.
  • The problem is structural. It has to do partly with the way board members are selected and partly with the absence of penalties where directors do not live up to their mandate.
  • A second thing that needs to happen is holding board members accountable for lapses.
  • The internal processes and governance mechanisms of regulators must be subjected to the glare of public scrutiny. It is vital to guard the guardians.