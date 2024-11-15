A 2024 election result that leaves many astounded

“Since Plato’s Republic 2,300 years ago, philosophers have understood the process by which demagogues come to power in free and fair elections, only to overthrow democracy and establish tyrannical rule. The process is straightforward, and we have now just watched it play out.” — Jason Stanley, ‘The End of US Democracy Was All Too Predictable’.

India and the United States, two of the world’s most prominent democracies, are facing significant challenges. India, despite being the most populous democracy, struggles with systemic issues that hinder its ability to function fairly and freely.

On the other hand, the U.S., the most prosperous democracy, guarantees its citizens life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, but still grapples with issues of race, religion, gender, and sexual orientation that undermine the true spirit of democracy. The recent U.S. presidential election has clearly exposed democracy’s vulnerabilities, sparking concerns about its effectiveness when voters choose leaders with tainted records.

Breaking down the voter demographic

Donald Trump’s polarising personality may have captured the headlines, but it is the American electorate that has propelled him to victory. According to Pew Research Center, white voters without a bachelor’s degree were more likely to associate with the Republican Party, with 63% identifying as Republicans. In comparison, 33% would align with the Democratic Party. This educational divide has become more pronounced over the past two decades, with white voters without a college degree favouring the Republican Party and those with a college degree moving toward the Democratic Party.

Mr. Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign visibly resonated with millions, securing him another term in office. This outcome can be attributed to several factors, including his ability of creating a multi-ethnic working-class coalition, which proved successful as he made strides among Latinos and African-Americans, especially men. This raises important questions about the values and the priorities of the American people, and whether they are willing to overlook Mr. Trump’s controversies in favour of his policy agenda.

The stakes of the 2024 U.S. election could not be higher, especially its make-or-break moment for American democracy. Trump’s return to power has sent jitters across the globe, and for good reason. Many countries are anxious about the potential implications of his presidency, particularly when it comes to international relations and global stability. Within the U.S., non-white minorities, legal settlers, African-Americans, and undocumented immigrants are bracing themselves for the impact of hard right-wing policies driven by nationalist sentiment. The uncertainty surrounding the citizenship status of newborn children is a significant concern. The potential consequences of his presidency on global relations, domestic policy, and marginalised communities are indeed significant.

Authoritarian rise

Moreover, we are witnessing a disturbing global trend where even robust democracies are buckling under authoritarian pressure. Hungary, once a beacon of democratic success in the post-Communist world, has evolved into the European Union’s sole absolutism in just over a decade. Countries such as Turkey, Israel, or South Asian democracies have seen authoritarian tendencies rise over the years; 37 out of 104 democracies worldwide have experienced significant relapse since 2016. The red flags are clear: wearing away of democratic institutions, manipulation of information, and the rise of acrimonious politics. Experts warn that democratic decline is often incremental, with autocratic leaders exploiting democratic institutions to consolidate power.

Bertram Gross, a former presidential adviser, ominously warned, “As I look at America today, I am not afraid to say that I am afraid.” His concern stems from America’s alarming drift towards authoritarianism, fuelled by a deeply divided and distracted citizenry. The “Deep State” strategists have subtly erected the framework for tyranny, leveraging militarised law enforcement and bureaucratic red tapism. This alarming drift has persisted across the last five decades, outdoing party lines. Though this renders the resident of the White House relatively insignificant, there is a growing concern about the potential consequences of Mr. Trump’s return.

Given his past actions, campaign promises, and the Supreme Court’s decisions effectively granting him legal immunity, many fear his administration would target liberal democracy’s core principles without any culpability. The Republican Party, the Senate, the House of Representatives and the judiciary are now in his firm grip, thereby cementing a G.O.P. trifecta. This could lead to a concentration of power and diminished checks on Mr. Trump’s actions. The question to ask is: Will the U.S. follow Hungary’s path, or will it find a way to strengthen its democratic foundations? The 2024 election, which seemed to be a pivotal moment in determining the answer, has left many astounded by the result.

Mr. Trump’s statements and policy documents, including Project 2025, reveal a systematic plan of a demagogue to transform the government into an extension of his personal will, emulating the authoritarian approach of Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán. A key proposal is the revival of Mr. Trump’s Schedule F order, which would allow the firing of about 50,000 career civil servants, undermining the merit-based civil service system. This move would grant Mr. Trump unprecedented control over the bureaucracy, enabling him to replace nonpartisan civil servants with loyalists. The stakes are high, as politicising the civil service would hinder essential government functions that millions rely on, thereby paving the way for autocracy. His plans would degrade federal employment, and potentially lead to bullying tactics by hounding the minorities that he has throughout dehumanised or ruthlessly penalised those who have been his antagonists. With Mr. Trump’s team prepared to implement these changes swiftly, the consequences for democracy and the civil service are alarming.

A message for the democratic world

As is obvious from the election outcome, Mr. Trump’s enduring grip on the American right is a phenomenon that has puzzled observers for nearly a decade. Despite the turmoil and the controversy surrounding his first term, culminating in his refusal to concede the 2020 election, Mr. Trump remained a formidable force throughout the current election. His unwavering appeal can be attributed to various factors, including his unapologetic stance on key issues. His campaign has consistently emphasised a “return” to fossil fuel dominance, pledging to boost oil and natural gas production, and roll back environmental regulations. This is broadly appreciated by voters seeking energy, independence and job creation.

To improve democracy’s effectiveness, it is essential to address challenges and ensure that democratic governments prioritise citizens’ welfare, equality, and accountability. The 2024 U.S. presidential election, particularly the Trump campaign, highlights his divisive rhetoric and policies that seem to have resonated with a specific demographic: disgruntled, underemployed or unemployed, and undereducated white males who feel threatened by immigration and societal shifts. Mr. Trump’s popularity reveals a desire among many Americans for a homogeneous world order rooted in whiteness, bigotry, misogyny, and heterosexuality. Despite his pomposity, he has tapped into deep-seated anxieties and frustrations among certain segments of the population. His message of economic nationalism, immigration reform, and an “America First” rhetoric has struck a chord with many who feel left behind by globalisation and cultural shifts. A political landscape driven by contentious magniloquence has led many to feel that democracy under him will fail to deliver on its promise of inclusivity, equality, and protection for all citizens, regardless of race, colour, gender, or creed.

Donald Trump’s rise to prominence exposes a concerning truth: many voters, particularly the mindless uneducated lot, may not fully understand the responsibilities of democratic citizenship or the risks of electing an unqualified leader, thereby emphasising that democracy as an idea might be flawed. This highlights the need for a socially aware and civically informed electorate, willing to look beyond personal biases and prioritise the greater good. It is time the American public saw the importance of reining in their runaway government, reclaiming their freedoms, and restoring justice in America.

Shelley Walia has taught Cultural Theory at Panjab University, Chandigarh