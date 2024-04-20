It was easy for me to come out of the place and be with people like anybody else, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

April 20, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has returned to active politics after two decades with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of the family, contesting the election as the BJP candidate in the high-profile Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

The Wadiyar family is now in the political limelight after Srikandatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the four-time MP, steered away from politics following his defeat in Mysuru in 2004. After Srikantadatta Wadiyar’s death, his wife, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, adopted Mr. Yaduveer Wadiyar as the heir nine years ago.

The Boston-educated Mr. Yaduveer Wadiyar says he was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the political plunge and is now busy campaigning, putting up a strong fight in the Chief Minister’s home district.

Mr. Yaduveer Wadiyar took a break from electioneering and spoke to The Hindu at Beerihundi village near Mysuru, recounting his vision and plans for Mysuru and Kodagu.

Excerpts of the interview: