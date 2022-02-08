When the music stops: On scrutiny of Boris Johnson's leadership

Despite the U.K.’s success in vaccination, Boris Johnson’s leadership is under scrutiny

In the wake of the intensifying ‘Partygate’ scandal in the U.K., five close aides of Prime Minister Boris Johnson have resigned, putting the Conservative Party and its leadership in a tight spot over their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and their adherence to the associated restrictions on public gatherings. The five senior members of Mr. Johnson’s office, including Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield quit last week, following an incriminating enquiry into multiple social gatherings that took place at No.10 Downing Street during the early days of the pandemic when tight lockdown regulations had been imposed across the U.K. limiting all such parties. The scandal gained momentum after U.K. media published reports, including photographs, of senior members of Mr. Johnson’s team attending several parties held around June 2020, a time when gatherings of more than two people indoors were banned. Following the expected outrage in Parliament and the initiation of a police investigation, last week a report by Sue Gray, Second Permanent Secretary, was published. Her report found that 16 events took place between May 2020 and April 2021 including a drinks event in the Downing Street garden attended by Mr. Johnson on May 20, 2020, and a birthday celebration for Mr. Johnson in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020.

The scandal has rocked the confidence of Conservative MPs in their Prime Minister’s capacity to lead. Even though Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries insisted that a “vast majority” of them still support Mr. Johnson, some, such as Stephen Hammond, have said that they are “considering very carefully” whether he still has confidence in the PM, especially because “telling the truth matters, and nowhere more so than in the House of Commons”. Mr. Johnson has written to all Conservative MPs committing to improving “the way 10 Downing Street works”. But it appears that MPs are far from convinced that there was sufficient justification to hold these drinking parties at No.10 when the nation was facing lockdowns. Specifically, these events endangered public health, damaged public perception of the government and its commitment to pandemic regulations, and demonstrated failure to explore alternative, pandemic-compliant means to transact business. The most ominous sign of Mr. Johnson’s deteriorating prospects of continuing as PM are the MPs who have reportedly submitted a letter of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, Chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs. If 54 MPs submit such letters to Sir Graham, it will trigger a vote on Mr. Johnson’s leadership of the party. Given the progress made by his government in terms of vaccine administration, putting the U.K. at the top of the global vaccination league tables, it would be ironic if Mr. Johnson’s time in No.10 was remembered more for drinking parties and lockdown violations.