Trial and turmoil: On Israel government formation

Thursday’s election of Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition Blue and White party, as Speaker of the Knesset, signals the path to a unity government in Israel after three inconclusive general elections in 12 months. In a U-turn, the former military general who was invited by Israel’s President to form a government after the indecisive polls, nominated himself as leader of the legislature and won backing from members. The full implications of this latest twist in Israeli politics remain unclear. But Mr. Gantz had until now repeatedly rebuffed calls from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to collaborate on a unity government with a view to breaking the year-long political deadlock. He had even contemplated legislation to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to two-terms, as well as to block persons indicted for corruption from occupying the office. The target was Mr. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader who also faces trial in three cases of graft. While Mr. Gantz’s latest move is possibly a response triggered by the pandemic, the sudden about-turn has caused outrage among supporters of Blue and White and its allies as a complete betrayal and could split the party.

But despite the awkward compromises involved, the political reconfiguration bodes well for democracy in Israel. Parliament was suspended after the March polls on the pretext of restrictions arising from the pandemic by Yuli Edelstein, the former Knesset Speaker and Netanyahu ally. That decision was subsequently overruled by the Supreme Court, which ordered Mr. Edelstein’s successor to be chosen on Wednesday, forcing the latter’s resignation. Mr. Gantz’s elevation has averted the risk of a constitutional void. Politically, the step could be the first in a complicated process leading to a power-sharing arrangement with his arch-rival, Mr. Netanyahu and his Likud party. The new government would be confronted with the ticklish issue of Mr. Netanyahu’s trial, which has already been postponed until May. While the Prime Minister has consistently denied any wrongdoing, a conducive climate for an independent investigation would infuse much confidence into the administration. Moreover, stitching together a viable coalition would be no mean challenge, given that Mr. Netanyahu, 70, remains a highly polarising figure. For instance, any support from the Joint List, the third largest bloc in the Knesset, comprising factions within Israel’s Arab community, would depend on the extent of influence parties of the extreme right exert in any new government. With the 15 seats it controls, the bloc will manoeuvre hard for influence. With its strong anti-Arab stance, Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party — it has seven seats — would be another important factor. Mr. Netanyahu may have earned another reprieve. But after more than a decade in office, he cannot afford to underestimate the strength of sentiment against him.