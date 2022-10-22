ADVERTISEMENT

The ignominious resignation of U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss this week may have supplied a momentary pause to the anxieties faced by the British people over months of government fumbling amidst deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, but it is hardly a panacea to what ails the economy. After a disastrous performance in office that belied the promise of putting the Conservative Party’s house in order, Ms. Truss quit 45 days after entering Downing Street, the shortest ever time that a British PM has served. The pinnacle of the Truss government’s fiasco was the “mini budget” of September 23, in which she and her erstwhile Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, displayed a breath-taking lack of sensitivity to market fragility and announced £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts. No one ought to have been surprised at the crisis that that event triggered: soaring bond yields necessitating emergency intervention in the bond market by the Bank of England, undoubtedly scuppering the central bank’s attempts to get a handle on rising inflation. Firing Mr. Kwarteng, which Ms. Truss did despite backing him in formulating their tone-deaf policy proposals, hardly helped, as the crisis spiralled, causing the pound to lose value against the dollar and mortgage rates to climb, bringing economic hardship to Britons.

The U.K. recently lost its place as the world’s fifth largest economy to India. At a dangerous moment in the global political economy, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stemmed the flow of natural gas to Europe and the U.K., leading to alarming spikes in household bills in these countries, the Conservative Party needs to ensure that a competent PM and Cabinet are quickly installed and get to work. The public mood on this point has darkened: recent polling suggests that the Labour Party is poised to sweep to power should there be a general election, even if such an event is not likely until January 2025. The revolving door at 10 Downing Street might see former Chancellor Rishi Sunak anointed as the third PM within one year or, ominously, Boris Johnson is said to be in the reckoning again despite the debacle following the Partygate scandal. The immediate task at hand for whoever is the head of government will be to set right damaged ties with Europe so that trade links are restored, and supply side bottlenecks can be resolved, and to rework immigration policies so as to reinvigorate the flagging productivity levels of the U.K. economy. If the Tories turn out not to be the party capable of the nimble, intuitive policymaking required to dig the U.K. economy out of this morass, perhaps British voters will decide to bring in their political opposition to get the job done.