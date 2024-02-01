Three generations: at the Australian Open 2024 

February 01, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

World tennis is a broad church. There is space for the time-defying geriatric stars, the calm and collected mid-career practitioners, and the rapidly blooming ambitious youngsters. The 2024 Australian Open was conclusive proof of this as Rohan Bopanna, Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner marched to victories. Of the three, fans could be forgiven if they did not anticipate Bopanna’s triumph, despite the Indian having had one of his best seasons in 2023 — eight finals, two titles — and entering the competition as the World No.3. Bopanna had reached only two Grand Slam men’s doubles finals before (US Open — 2010 and 2023) and had not gone past the third round in Australia over 16 previous visits. But the 43-year-old, partnering Matthew Ebden, conjured one of the most irresistible dashes to the crown to become the oldest man to win a Major. He also reached No.1 in the doubles rankings, again the oldest male to do so. Twice in the last five years, Bopanna was resigned to quitting. The loss of cartilage in his knees meant he could not train at optimal levels. But he found alternative techniques to spruce up his body, recalibrated his mind and renewed his focus, and ended up occupying the centre stage at an age when sportspersons are generally relegated to the margins.

Sabalenka’s triumph in women’s singles over the fast-rising 21-year-old from China, Zheng Qinwen, was an affirmation of the Belarusian’s status as one of the game’s biggest stars. The 25-year-old’s defence of the title she clinched in 2023 was also proof of her consistency. She did not drop a set all fortnight, and in a women’s field that has often been synonymous with a state of flux, she has now finished semifinal or better at six straight Slams. Sinner, in contrast, came with no such performance baggage, for he had only reached one Major semifinal earlier (Wimbledon 2023). But in the second half of 2023, by winning his maiden ATP Masters 1000 trophy (Toronto), reaching the final of the season-ending ATP Finals and carrying Italy to its first Davis Cup since 1976, he had acquired the reputation as men’s tennis’ next superstar. With a sensational come-from-behind five-set victory over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev — a former World No.1., 2021 US Open champion and two-time finalist in Melbourne — Sinner only burnished these credentials. Ending 10-time titlist and World No.1 Novak Djokovic’s 33-match winning streak in Australia should count among Sinner’s greatest achievements. The 22-year-old now joins Carlos Alcaraz as this era’s latest generational talent. It was apt that the first steps were taken at a tournament that highlighted inter-generational success.