The last mile: on the Anganwadi workers’ strike in Andhra Pradesh

January 26, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Underestimating the last mile in the delivery of services would be a terrible mistake. Particularly for the state, it is important not to take for granted those who are placed at the end of the line, ensuring that connect between its schemes and the people. In this respect, the recent agreement with Anganwadi workers and helpers that ended their strike in Andhra Pradesh was a belated recognition of their place in maintaining continuum of care. The protest, a fast-unto-death, went on for a record 42 days in Vijayawada, and the end came after some acrimonious exchanges between protesters and the state. The State government agreed to meet 10 of their 11 demands. This included implementing promised salary increments, paying travel allowance and dearness allowance, providing life insurance and accident insurance cover, and end-of service benefits. In addition, they sought funds to address structural, aesthetic and sanitation flaws in the anganwadi centres. The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party initially took a tough stand against the Anganwadi workers, issuing show cause notices, and invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act against them, but finally took the right steps.

It is unfortunate that governments tend to look at unionised protests and protesters as importunate, without first considering the merits of their representation. In this instant case, the Anganwadi workers and helpers have a multitude of tasks — bringing children to their centres, taking care of toddlers, arranging the meals, feeding them, teaching them. Besides, they are roped in to provide health and nutrition education and counselling on breastfeeding and infant and young child feeding practices to young mothers. Being the closest to the community, particularly in rural areas, they are expected to influence families to get the children’s births registered, take across the message of family planning, and assist primary health centre staff in making sure ante and post natal commitments are delivered. While they might be located at the end of the line, it is no measure of their importance in the delivery line. The State government has done well, though after over a month, by acceding to most of their just demands, particularly the decision to increase their compensation. It is now its duty to withdraw all the cases lodged against Anganwadi workers, pay the salary for the strike period and not take further punitive action against them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.