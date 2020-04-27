Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

Safe return: On migrant worker distress

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the distress faced by migrant workers must not be ignored

A month after one of the most stringent global lockdowns was imposed in India to tackle the pandemic, the travails of the migrant worker have shown no signs of ending. The government told the Supreme Court in late March that arrangements had been made to provide temporary shelters with food for migrant workers and as of then, none of them was on the road, just days after the lockdown had triggered an exodus of people to their native places. But reports have shown that thousands continue to travel long distances, most of them by foot, to escape distress conditions or to their families. Meanwhile, lakhs of workers, who were dependent upon daily and casual labour, are still stranded in Mumbai and Delhi without wages. The functioning of shelters in several places has been uneven across States and metropolitan cities. With the ongoing lockdown hurting the economy, the Finance Ministry’s relief measures have been insufficient in providing for their needs. Some migrant workers, who stare at a continuing loss of livelihoods in their adopted places of work, are better off depending upon the social safety nets and familial support structures in their native places. They should be allowed to avail these in a dignified and humane way. Restarting work under the MGNREGA that went dormant in the earlier period of the lockdown, has provided an incentive for workers to leave for their native places. It is evident that the option of keeping workers at their respective places is no longer viable and the Centre must work at ways to allow for their transport to their native places.

India, among other Asian countries such as its neighbours in the subcontinent, Malaysia and others, has managed to avoid the high fatalities and infection rates that have been seen in Europe and North America. The lockdown has helped, but it has come at a huge humanitarian and economic cost. The question of whether to extend a lockdown amid an economic crisis is a moral dilemma that can be resolved only through practical steps that compensate the poor and the workers in the unorganised sector, and protect the old and the infirm. Maharashtra, the State with the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases, besides having the largest number of migrant workers, has urged the Centre to plan and resume railway services for the labourers once the lockdown ends on May 3; it is a request the Centre must heed. It is futile trying to blame workers for flocking to railway stations as had happened in mid-April. States such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are also gearing up to facilitate their return. These steps are welcome. Allowing migrant travel in a safe way by train that provides for the necessary physical distancing is the least that the government can do.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 12:41:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/editorial/safe-return-the-hindu-editorial-on-migrant-worker-distress/article31439685.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading Safe return: On migrant worker distress
Coronavirus | Uttar Pradesh to bring back migrant workers in phases
How will India emerge out of the lockdown?
Locked out of cities, homes and livelihoods
Coronavirus lockdown | In Rajasthan, migrant workers repair and paint government school that sheltered them
Coronavirus lockdown | Plan ahead for transport of migrant workers, Maharashtra tells Railways
Coronavirus lockdown | Close to 6 lakh labourers from State stranded, says Jharkhand govt
Data | 96% migrant workers did not get rations from the government, 90% did not receive wages during lockdown: Survey
Opinion | The ‘nowhere people’ of COVID-19 need better legal safeguards
Police intercept migrant workers leaving Delhi, lend help
Leaking pipeline valves, dried streams help migrant workers
Select passenger trains should be run to take migrant workers home, former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi
1.31 lakh sugarcane workers in Maharashtra can now travel back home
Coronavirus lockdown | Stranded in various States, Odisha migrants call home for help
Coronavirus | Workers face heat, hunger as lockdown is extended
Coronavirus | Migrant workers protest outside Bandra railway station
Disingenuous and no antidote
Coronavirus lockdown | Odisha youth pedals 1,700 km from Maharashtra to reach home
Coronavirus lockdown | Flight of migrant labour a deep concern for post lockdown revival: Nitin Gadkari
Lockdown | Migrant workers in Surat come out on road demanding salaries
Coronavirus | Migrant workers slip out of Bihar quarantine centres at night, return by day
Coronavirus | Centre files report on migrant workers
Shelters see total occupancy of less than 12%
Google introduces new feature to locate food, night shelters
1.95 lakh migrant workers on govt. radar
Community kitchens reach out to needy during lockdown
Migrant workers in Haryana worry about rent and wages
42% of labourers don’t have even a day’s worth rations left: Survey
Stream of migrant workers leaving Telangana dries up
Govt. may have to present second Budget to deal with COVID-19 aftermath, says Jairam Ramesh
Chennai hotels cater to migrant workers and those in the front lines of the battle against novel Coronavirus
Goa starts counselling for migrant labourers
Coronavirus | Lockdown triggers belated march of migrants from hills in Arunachal
A gruelling journey from Maharashtra that ended on a sweet note
India coronavirus lockdown | Migrant workers and their long march to uncertainty
Coronavirus | U.P. villages tense as many skip quarantine
Coronavirus | Centre releases ₹11,092 crore under State Disaster Risk Management Fund
Quarantined migrants attack officials in Bihar villages; run away from centres
With no help from companies, migrant workers out in the cold
The long and gruelling road did not take them home
Inmates at Gurugram relief camp bored, homesick and restless
A tedious trek to reach home
Trapped migrants in Capital long to be back with their families
Coronavirus | Coimbatore Police intercept container trucks packed with migrants
Namakkal youth dies in Telangana
Coronavirus | Forced to stay back, these workers now battle hunger
Coronavirus | Centre’s extra ration promise yet to be kept at PDS shops
Defiant migrants ready to confront anything that comes their way
Coronavirus | Treat migrants humanely, Supreme Court tells officials
Coronavirus lockdown | Centre again asks States to reach out to persons with disabilities
Coronavirus | At ‘Zero Point’ on Yamuna Expressway, flight from hunger beats fight against virus
Coronavirus | Similar stories, very personal tragedies
An unending journey for the migrants
Stranded non-Delhi residents struggle to return
Coronavirus | An unending journey to their homes
After UP, footage of travellers being ‘disinfected’ in Kerala surfaces; only ‘soap water’ sprayed, claims DGP
Beyond call of duty: police turn saviours for the hungry, homeless
Migrants want to return despite getting amenities at shelters
Ninety migrant labourers arrested in Surat after clashes with police
Coronavirus | With nil hopes at Zero Point, migrants face police batons
Coronavirus: In Bareilly, migrants returning home sprayed with 'disinfectant'
Community kitchens come to the aid of many
Migrant labourers sent back to Mumbai from Igatpuri
Migrants throng KMP Expressway looking for means to go home
Coronavirus | Lal Kuan is the new epicentre of migrant exodus from Delhi
Coronavirus lockdown | Migrant workers not welcome back home in Bihar
Coronavirus lockdown | After night-long ordeal, migrant workers in Rajasthan leaving by buses
Coronavirus lockdown | In Uttar Pradesh, workers made to go round in circles
Coronavirus | Migrant workers stage protest defying lockdown
Migrant labourers from Karnataka left to fend for themselves
Coronavirus | Exodus of migrant workers out of Delhi unabated but police block their entry into Anand Vihar ISBT
Coronavirus | Migrant workers returning to Balarampur village in West Bengal told to live in trees
Coronavirus lockdown | As inter-State buses dwindle, migrants are stuck on Yamuna Expressway with nowhere to go
2,500 workers make a bid to migrate
Coronavirus | Despite U.P. CM’s appeal, migrant workers throng Lucknow’s bus stands
Labourers in camps down to one meal a day as supplies deplete
Youth dies in Maharashtra's Melghat as doctors suspect COVID-19, shunt him from one hospital to another
Sea of humanity engulfs Kaushambi bus depot
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY