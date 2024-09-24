GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Politicising the laddu: On the Tirupati laddu and its ‘adulteration’

The Tirupati laddu issue should be limited to one of quality control

Published - September 24, 2024 12:30 am IST

On the face of it, the allegations are rather serious — the adulteration of ghee (clarified butter) — used in the making of Tirupati’s famed laddu prasadam — with ‘foreign fat’. The charges were made by no less than Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu himself, and his son and Minister Nara Lokesh, on September 18, against his predecessor and Leader of the Opposition, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Since then, the issue has snowballed into a free-for-all, with leaders of Mr. Naidu’s central alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking an ‘independent investigation’. Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has even sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe. Unsurprisingly, as The Hindu has reported, the adulteration charges do not seem to have deterred devotees from making the arduous journey to the hilltop temple, nor has it slowed down the sale of the laddus. The timing of these charges, close to State elections, where the BJP faces tough challenges to retain power in Haryana and Maharashtra, raises concerns of their being politically motivated, and indeed irresponsible, having been made by a constitutional authority of Andhra Pradesh.

In the quality test by the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF), in Anand, Gujarat (National Dairy Development Board affiliated) the laddu samples were received on July 9, and the results submitted on July 16. But Mr. Naidu announced its findings in September. Moreover, the analysis mentions a range of what it considers to be ‘foreign fat’ — from soybean, olive, sunflower, rapeseed, and cotton seed, to fish oil, palm oil and beef tallow and lard. The extent of the contamination (‘foreign fat’) in the ghee which was sent by the Tamil Nadu-based supplier A.R. Dairy in Dindigul, is unclear. The CALF has also added an array of caveats. The apex body for food quality checks is the Ghaziabad-based National Food Laboratory (NFL). So, why did the State government not send the samples to the NFL for final verification? It is to be noted that on July 29, an executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had said that A.R. Dairy would be blacklisted as its samples had contaminants beyond ‘vegetable oil’. In the wake of this controversy, the argument from the Hindutva right to remove temple administration, including the TTD, from the state’s purview and return it to ‘hereditary custodians’, is opportunistic and faulty, as the Supreme Court has upheld the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments laws across States. An issue that must be limited to quality control should not be allowed to metamorphose into one of communal muck-raking.

Published - September 24, 2024 12:30 am IST

Related Topics

Tirupati / religion and belief / food / food safety / politics / judiciary (system of justice) / Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / Tamil Nadu / Jana Sena Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Telugu Desam Party / dairy / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.