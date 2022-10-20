Kashmiri Pandits are deliberate targets for radicals who use attacks to further agenda

The dastardly murder of a Kashmiri Pandit farmer in Shopian in south Kashmir recently follows a series of attacks on the minority community in the Union Territory (UT), with at least six Pandits having been killed in targeted attacks by militants this year. Despite assurances on the community’s protection, the recurring attacks have increased its sense of fear, with several families having fled the Valley earlier this year. At one level, these attacks reflect the desperation of radical elements in the separatist current in the Valley, who rely on such murders to create a fear psychosis, invite inevitable state repression in retaliation, and seek to exploit the discontent and disaffection from state actions. This is evident in the statement released online by the purported attackers who use the excuse of the change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the Indian Union for the targeted murders and also warn of further attacks. That hapless civilians — migrant workers, farmers and government officers — have been the victims brings back memories of the exodus of minorities following violence in the Valley in the 1990s, notwithstanding condemnation of the violence now by mainstream and separatist leaders and also civil society. A clinical approach to finding and punishing the perpetrators will be better than seeking to dragnet suspects; it is important to isolate the radicals. The UT administration must also not spare any expense in renewing its commitment to protecting the Pandits and migrants.

The attacks and killings also suggest the failure of the Union government’s decisions — the dilution of Article 370 and the bifurcation of J&K — in arresting the trend of violence in the Valley in the latter part of the last decade. Worse, the renewed violence against minorities reflects the deterioration of the situation in the Valley just a few years after democratic participation had improved steadily, reflecting a sense of ease with the mainstream polity among the citizenry. That these attacks have continued with impunity calls into question whether the authoritarian turn to governance in Kashmir has had any fruitful impact. Besides the emasculation of nearly the entire Kashmiri polity — both mainstream and separatist — and persisting disaffection, there is now increased religious polarisation, which has led to the burgeoning of violent radical elements. The persistence of a security-centric approach to the Kashmir issue and the lack of ownership in governance among the citizenry due to the absence of an elected authority have only added to the alienation in India’s most conflict-prone province.