Over 13 months of Israel’s war on Gaza has destroyed much of the Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people. The latest war, triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 cross-border attack, has also spilled into West Asia, with Israel invading Lebanon last month and Israel and Iran carrying out strikes and counter-strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is fighting for its survival and will not end the wars until he meets his objectives. While he continues the wars with his maximalist goals, there is growing criticism in Israel on the security failures of October 7. Despite Mr. Netanyahu’s tall claims, it was on his watch that Israel suffered its biggest attack since 1948, the year the state was created in historic Palestine. Until now, neither Mr. Netanyahu nor his now-fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has taken responsibility for the security failures. The Prime Minister has consistently denied having been briefed in advance about the Hamas attack. However, recent reports suggested that his aides are being investigated for allegedly doctoring details of a call he received from his military Secretary, Major General Avi Gil, on October 7. Gen. Gil, who left his post in May, had complained to the Attorney General that the call details appeared to have been altered — Gen. Gil had warned that militants seemed to be prepared to attack Israel.

Officials at the Prime Minister’s Office face other grievous allegations, including leaking classified documents, doctoring transcripts of official conversations and intimidating those with access to such records. While Mr. Netanyahu is not a target of the investigation, there is a pattern in the alleged actions of his aides — all aimed at bolstering the Prime Minister’s reputation through the wars. Israel, basically a security state, has a culture of taking security lapses seriously. Golda Meir, the Labour Prime Minister during the Yom Kippur war, had to resign within a year of Egypt’s surprise attack in October 1973. The war also damaged Labour’s reputation and expedited the rise of the right-wing Likud. Israel’s botched 2006 Lebanon invasion cost Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and his Kadima party dearly — Kadima ceased political activities in 2015. Mr. Netanyahu is aware of the consequences, which is why he is avoiding taking responsibility for the security failures. But Israelis should ask themselves if they are feeling secure after more than a year of his aimless wars. There needs to be an independent investigation into the security lapses of October 7 and hold those responsible in the government, military and intelligence accountable. This is essential to prevent another October 7-type attack.