Meeting India’s aspirations: On Modi’s ninth I-Day speech 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly described independent India’s 75-year journey as one of “ups and downs” in his ninth speech from the stately Red Fort on Monday. Praising those who fought for India’s freedom, the Prime Minister pointed to the country’s achievements even as he acknowledged the challenges of fulfilling the pressing needs of an ever-aspirational society, tugging at the seams of government. National pride and self esteem were dominant themes as he urged the country to rid itself of the need to look for approval from abroad. Asking the question about how long India could go on living on “certificates” from abroad, the Prime Minister wondered why India could not develop its own “markers”. Though Mr. Modi provided no context to these remarks, his comments could indicate his unhappiness with international criticism directed at his government on governance and human rights’ issues. Successive Prime Ministers have used their Independence Day speeches as a stock-taking of their government’s record and as an insight to what the nation might face. With two years left for the general election, the Prime Minister was in an expansive mood, taking up issues of women’s safety, energy self-reliance, celebrating the diversity of India, the need to respect all languages, and promising an all-out war against corruption and “parivarvad”, or the pernicious influence of dynasty. The Prime Minister asked the people to give him their “blessings” as the battle against corruption enters a decisive phase where even the big fish will not be spared. Even as he dwelt on governance issues, Mr. Modi laced his speech with a political appeal.

Mr. Modi was silent about his promises made in 2016 to double the income of farmers by the time the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day. However, he did lay out his vision for an “amrit kaal”, or developed age, in the next 25 years, the 100th year of India’s independence, in 2047. Details of how the country would reach the objective were scanty, apparently kept for another day. In keeping with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new status as the natural party of governance, the Prime Minister underlined that India had got a stable government after many decades, resulting in speedy decision-making. There was little in his 82-minute speech about the strategic challenges before the country in the wake of tensions at the borders and turbulence in the international order following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To achieve its full potential, India must not only be able to overcome many obstacles that hold it back but also sail with the rest of the world in meeting the benchmarks of democratic rights, equitable distribution of wealth and access to health and education. India might not need approval from other countries, but it needs to do better on rights and freedoms, welfare and justice, growth and development, and in building a more egalitarian society.