Israel versus the UN: on Tel Aviv’s move and India’s response

India’s decision not to associate itself with a letter at the United Nations that supported UN Secretary-General António Guterres and criticised Israel’s decision to ban him from the country, is both puzzling and a cause for concern. The letter, circulated by Chile more than a week ago, reposed faith in the UN and its top officials, after the Israeli Foreign Minister accused them of bias and said Mr. Guterres did not “deserve to step foot on Israeli soil”. While the world has watched for more than a year, Tel Aviv has sought reprisal for the October 7, 2023 terror attacks by Hamas, with its devastation of Gaza. That hunt for its enemies has taken Israel across international borders, with strikes on Lebanon and Yemen and covert operations such as the bombing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran, and using pager bombs to target Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, what has stood out in the past year is its assault on the UN system: Israel has deliberately targeted the UNRWA, an organisation India supports, accusing the UN agency of Hamas links. At the UN General Assembly, Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu referred to the body as an “anti-semitic” swamp. Most recently, Israeli forces launched attacks on the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, where 903 Indian soldiers are deployed as a part of a 50-nation, 10,000 strong force. The ban on Mr. Guterres followed Iran’s October 1 missile attacks on Israel, and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accusing Mr. Guterres of not condemning them “unequivocally”. As a result, the letter, signed by 104 nations and the African Union, as well as another letter by 34 UN peacekeeping nations (that India was not a part of, but later “aligned” itself with), are being seen as signs of the unease in the Global South and in Europe with Israel’s attacks on the world body mandated to resolve conflict issues.

Given the situation, and the risk to Indian soldiers, it is disappointing that New Delhi has kept itself at arm’s length from statements that were critical of Israeli actions against the UN. Even when clarifying its position on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs chose to stay safe, expressing no criticism of Israeli action against the UN. India is a leading member of the UN system and has made generous contributions to it since its inception. It has also been a beneficiary of the services and the platform it provides. Respect from all member-states for the UN Secretary-General’s office is part of the UN charter (Article 100 (2)). Given India’s close bilateral ties with Israel, some in the government might see the abstention from comment as an exercise of ‘realpolitik’ restraint. When it comes to the importance of the UN-based international rule of law and global order, however, there can be no half-measures.

