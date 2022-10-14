In preparation 

ADVERTISEMENT

The successful conduct of the 36th National Games across six cities of Gujarat reiterated India’s organisational skills. For a country aiming to host the Olympics, conducting the National Games with just three months’ notice, spoke of its administrative speed. The State and Central governments, in tandem, produced a star-studded affair even though several top athletes pulled out due to fitness issues. The participation of Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Atanu Das and B. Sai Praneeth added value. There were some exceptional performances as 38 Games records tumbled in athletics and 36 in aquatics. Pole vaulters Rosy Meena Paulraj and Siva Subramaniam, 35km race walker Ram Baboo and weightlifters N. Ajith (men’s 73kg) and Sambo Lapung (men’s 96kg) were among those who set new national marks. Services continued its dominance as it topped the medals table with 61 gold, 35 silver and 32 bronze medals to claim the prestigious Raja Bhalendra Singh Cup for the fourth consecutive time. Maharashtra (39 gold, 38 silver and 63 bronze) was placed second and secured the top position among the States. Host Gujarat (13 gold, 15 silver and 21 bronze) recorded its best-ever performance to finish 12th. The Games spread awareness about various sports in a State primarily known for cricket. Guided tours for students to competition venues provided them once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch different disciplines and their icons.

Swimmers Sajan Prakash (eight medals) and 14-year-old Hashika Ramachandra (seven medals) were named the best male and female athletes. Sajan had claimed the same honour in his home State Kerala seven years ago. Some others — including 10-year-old Shauryajit Khaire, who became a mallakhamb star despite losing his father, and boxer Nikhil Dubey, who overcame the grief of his coach’s tragic death in a road accident to be the middleweight champion — also hogged the limelight. The Games had its share of criticism due to logistical issues, most of which were addressed promptly. The glittering closing ceremony at Surat, attended by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, was a reflection of India’s potential to host the Olympics in the future. The Gujarat National Games showed how a mega event could be hosted with smart planning and without splurging on infrastructure. As the baton passes on to Goa for the 37th edition, it will be interesting to see how the tiny State replicates Gujarat’s success next year.