Great expectations: on Jaganmohan Reddy's govt

The YSR Congress Party begins only the second government in the bifurcated successor State of Andhra Pradesh following a thumping win in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The party won all-round support across classes, with significant gains among Dalits and Adivasis. A firm mandate from farmers and the youth in favour of the YSRCP catapulted it to a four-fifths majority in the Assembly. Strong mandates come with great expectations, and the new government will have to address the fiscal issues that have lingered since bifurcation. While registering high economic growth rates, Andhra Pradesh, which lost a significant portion of the undivided State’s revenues, has sustained high public debt; it reached 28.79% of the State GDP, according to latest figures. The previous Telugu Desam Party government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu had gone on a populist spree in the latter part of its tenure, exacerbating the State’s debt situation. The YSRCP has also promised its own set of welfare measures. While redistribution measures tend to spur consumer demand, wasteful populism could hurt the State; and Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy must be more discerning on this aspect than his predecessor.

Another legacy of the TDP government was its emphasis on building a grand new capital at Amaravati. The State needs a functioning and workable capital city; the new government should scale back the pointlessly grandiose aspects of the plan and focus on the necessary brick and mortar. The government should take forward the previous regime’s work towards the diversification of the State’s economy by focussing further on industrialisation. New industries and capital have flowed in after bifurcation, helping spur economic growth. Much more can be done considering Andhra Pradesh’s potential, including leveraging its strong diaspora. This should be among the priorities of the government. Much has been made of the need for special category status for the State, but this may have little benefit beyond its emotive value. The government can address fiscal concerns through growth, diversification and meaningful redistribution rather than expending political capital seeking a largesse from the Centre. In any case, as Mr. Reddy has noted, there is little chance of the Centre conceding the status to the State as the BJP-led government at the Centre enjoys a clear majority and does not require the YSRCP’s support. Another encouraging sign for the State is the amiable relationship between Mr. Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in contrast to the animus that persisted during Mr. Naidu’s tenure. This should enable the States to resolve issues related to sharing water resources, and so on. Mr. Reddy should hit the ground running.