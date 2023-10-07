HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fractured collective: On Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as U.S. House Speaker

McCarthy’s ouster reveals a deeper malaise in the Republican Party

October 07, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The “surprise” ouster of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the top post of the lower chamber of Congress has once again left the Republican Party exposed as a fractured collective. The tenure of Mr. McCarthy, the first ever Speaker in U.S. history to be ejected from the chair, came to an end after Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz invoked a relatively rarely used clause called a “motion to vacate”, which was ironically a concession made by Mr. McCarthy to his Republican opponents to win them over during his arduous campaign to be Speaker in early 2023. The ensuing vote saw Mr. McCarthy, a lawmaker from California, defeated by 216 votes against 210 that supported his continuance as Speaker. Eight Republicans sided with the entire Democratic Caucus of the House to deny Mr. McCarthy his political ambitions in Congress. Particularly vociferous in their resistance to being governed by Mr. McCarthy were members of the Republican Freedom Caucus and their allies, who appeared to resent his cooperation with Democrats on critical policy matters. The most significant among these were bipartisan efforts to avoid a federal government shutdown by raising the debt ceiling. Towards this goal, Mr. McCarthy had signed off on a 45-day temporary spending bill, much to the chagrin of his Republican detractors in the House.

Therein lies an indication of the malaise gripping the Republican Party — that there is a vocal faction within the party that sees itself as closely aligned with the political outlook of former President Donald Trump, urging not only for smaller government and lower public expenditure, but also seeking to influence areas of U.S. foreign policy, for example by calling for cuts to U.S. funding to Ukraine in its war efforts against the Russian invasion. This group, described by some as the “GOP radicals”, rejects the notion of compromise, even when it comes at a potentially catastrophic economic cost, such as the shutdown of the government’s critical functions. Indeed, Mr. McCarthy tried to placate this group by denying President Joe Biden his request for $6 billion in support of Ukraine and by announcing a plan to impeach the president on charges related to allegations of wrongdoing by the latter’s son, Hunter Biden, but failed. Ultimately, however, the recalcitrance of this group could prove to be politically costly for the entire party, as 2024 is an election year. This matters especially in the context of independent voters, who often carry the swing votes but would likely walk away from a party that has failed to put its house in order and present a united front at the hustings.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.