For a spot in the final: On India’s chances in World Test Championship

December 27, 2022 12:10 am | Updated December 26, 2022 11:21 pm IST

The 2-0 away series win against a spirited Bangladesh side has come at a critical time for India. Even as it helps the team stay on course for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final next summer, the victory aids in clearing a few clouds that had set over the team after the defeat suffered at the hands of England in the Men’s T20 World Cup last month and the ODI series loss to Bangladesh earlier this December. The third and final ODI in Chattogram — a dead rubber — had indeed brought the first whiff of fresh air, with Ishan Kishan smashing the fastest-ever double hundred and providing a glimpse of the exhilaratingly new approach India can adopt in the lead up to the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The Test series triumph completes that cycle of positivity. There were many individual performances that will ease nerves and warm hearts. Rishabh Pant’s return to his swashbuckling best, Cheteshwar Pujara’s century-making touch, left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s successful reintegration — his non-selection for the Mirpur Test despite a player-of-the-match performance in the first Test in Chattogram notwithstanding — Shubman Gill’s maiden hundred and R. Ashwin’s all-round brilliance will boost India ahead of the home series against Australia in February-March.

But for all the happiness and delight, there are two discordant notes — India’s travails against quality spin bowling and the form of Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul. It is now accepted that the current era of Indian players do not compare favourably with those from the previous generations when it comes to countering spin. With multiple series shoe-horned into the season, top cricketers, especially those who play all three formats, have no time for domestic cricket. It is no surprise that Shreyas Iyer, who grafted his way through the First Class route, is currently the best player on turning tracks, a fact reiterated in the Test series. This malaise has been exacerbated by the overall rough patch Kohli and Rahul are going through. Though Kohli seems to have turned over a new leaf in limited overs cricket, that confidence has not seeped into his Test batting. In 36 innings since his last century at Eden Gardens in November 2019 against Bangladesh, he has totalled just 917 runs at 26.20, with six fifties. Rahul last made a half-century at the start of the year, eight innings ago. There will be a month’s respite from these worries as India shifts focus to the six T20Is and six ODIs at home against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. But the scrutiny will return when Australia comes calling.