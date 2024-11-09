 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crowd of confusion: On the Maharashtra political scene, polls  

The polls may settle the churn in Maharashtra politics 

Updated - November 09, 2024 12:32 am IST

A mix of national and regional issues are in focus as campaigning intensifies for the Maharashtra Assembly election of November 20. Personality clashes and the sectional interests of leaders and outfits are also at play in the State, that has seen considerable political churn since the last Assembly election five years ago. Key political actors are trying to make sense of the new landscape and shape it to their advantage, as was evident at The Hindu’s conclave in Mumbai that brought them all together this week. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are concentrating on national topics, the regional parties, particularly the two factions of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, are more focused on regional issues. In a speech on Friday (November 8, 2024), Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised Kashmir, accusing the Congress of echoing Pakistan’s view. He said the Congress, which has the demand for a nationwide caste census as a central piece of its current politics, was creating a caste division. There is competitive welfarism at play between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has alleged that the BJP was undermining the State’s interests in development projects and private investments.

The MVA’s gains in the 2024 general election were largely based on a national narrative such as protecting caste-based reservation and the Constitution. The Assembly election involves contests in 288 seats, and the BJP-led Mahayuti has the advantage of a national narrative and the capacity to organise ground campaigning. Caste dynamics also could play out differently. The MVA is seen as a Maratha-dominated platform, while the BJP has room for accommodating a wider coalition of communities. All parties are invoking Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar, iconic figures revered in Maharashtra, but with their individual twists. The BJP’s campaign touches on caste justice by subtly challenging Maratha dominance and loudly proclaiming Hindu unity. The party is fielding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a star campaigner, while its partner Ajit Pawar has declared fealty to secularism as a guiding principle. Appeals to regionalism are a double-edged sword as Maharashtra is home to migrant populations from several States. The changing demography could reshape the politics of Maharashtra in the decades ahead. The polity is fragmented across six major parties in the two opposing coalitions. Additionally, numerous rebel candidates of all parties are in the fray. The ongoing campaign is a reflection of confusion and contradictions; the results may begin to settle the churn.

Published - November 09, 2024 12:20 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Shiv Sena / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / Nationalist Congress Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Jammu and Kashmir / Pakistan / welfare / General Elections 2024 / Caste / Uttar Pradesh / migration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.