Last week’s launch of a caste survey in Telangana by the Congress government is a step towards fulfilling its 2023 Assembly poll promise. The survey may form the basis for enhancing the quantum of reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), going by the party’s election manifesto. At present, 112 communities under five categories of BCs enjoy a 29% quota in education and employment, including 4% for socially and educationally Muslim BCs. The survey is being undertaken at a time when demand for such an exercise at the all-India level is growing louder. In Tamil Nadu, an early mover in the area of affirmative action for BCs, political parties have been raising the issue though divided on whether the State or the Centre should conduct the exercise. In poll-bound Maharashtra, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has promised a caste-based census. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had stated that a caste census undertaken for the welfare of the downtrodden was fine but the BJP is cold to the idea. The Union government had also said that it had no proposal to make caste data of the Socio Economic and Caste Census 2011 public. In fact, in Karnataka, where most of the work on a socio-economic and educational survey was done about 10 years ago, the survey report has yet to be made public despite the submission of the final report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The idea of a caste-based survey is being floated as a prelude to the automatic lifting of the Supreme Court’s ceiling of 50% in reservation for OBCs, SCs and STs. In June, the Patna High Court struck down two Acts in Bihar, envisaging enhanced quantum in quota for BCs, Extremely BCs, SCs and STs in education and government jobs. The Nitish Kumar government had carried out a caste survey prior to enacting the laws. The High Court had emphasised the principle of adequate representation while striking down the laws. In the case on 10.5% internal quota for Vanniyars within the Most BCs of Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court had upheld the Madras High Court’s conclusion that the reservation to the community under the 2021 Act was based on “antiquated data”. Compilation and presentation of data would not mechanically pave the way for any increase in the quantum, let alone breaching the 50% cap. Analysis of features such as poverty, caste, occupation and location of residence should justify any move to increase the quantum. Besides, as in Article 16(4), only those communities inadequately represented in the public services can be given job quota. No political party should create an impression that a caste census will lead to increased OBC reservation. The Centre should also limit the ceiling of annual parental income in determining the creamy layer among OBCs. Else, only the most advanced sections among BCs will continue to corner the benefits of reservation.

