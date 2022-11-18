November 18, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

What Donald Trump wanted to do was to make a grand announcement of his presidential bid, riding an expected Republican “red wave” that would have shattered the Democratic strongholds in the mid-term elections. But what he could pull off was an announcement at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida with much less fanfare and amid questions from within the party about his leadership after the GOP’s less-than-expected performance. The Republicans managed to wrest control of the House of Representatives from the Democrats, but failed to flip the Senate — far from a red wave. Several Republican lawmakers publicly blamed him for the party’s disappointing performance, while some others said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was re-elected with a landslide in the one-time swing State, is the party’s best bet for 2024. But Mr. Trump, who refused to recognise the 2020 results, does not seem to care or want to wait. At Mar-a-Lago, the twice-impeached (but not convicted) former President set the campaign tone with familiar slogans such as “make America great and glorious once again”. He painted a bleak picture about the U.S. under President Joe Biden (“America is being invaded by immigrants”) and projected himself as a saviour.

It is too early to say whether the GOP would pick Mr. Trump as its 2024 candidate; he is facing legal and political challenges. His business dealings are under the scanner and his alleged role in instigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol assault and other attempts to undermine the 2020 poll results are being probed. Separately, there is a criminal investigation by the Justice Department into classified files found at his resort. Besides, the mid-term poll results have showed his fading aura, which could strengthen the hands of his opponents. But still, it would be a mistake to rule him out so early. He has effectively transformed the GOP during his reign. What used to be a free market conservative party is now attracting more white working class voters. He has also shaped the party’s view on China, trade, globalisation, and immigration. Even his party rivals cannot ignore these issues during the campaign. And he has proved that he has a knack to turn opportunities into momentum. But at the same time, his refusal to accept the 2020 poll results, his impulsive, personalised ruling style and unsavoury attacks on opponents, and attempts to bend institutions have all posed challenges to American democracy. Mr. Trump has not changed his ways or views since his 2020 defeat. Rather, he plans to double down on his right-wing rhetoric to avenge his loss and take the White House back. Choppy days lie ahead for American democracy.