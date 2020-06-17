Closed again: On TN govt's lockdown order in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to impose a complete lockdown in Chennai and parts of neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur for 12 days from June 19 is a response to rising apprehension that the coronavirus pandemic has spun out of control. When such a measure was resorted to earlier, for four days from April 26, the cumulative cases in the State were 1,821, but they have snowballed to just over 46,500 cases on June 15. Mortality has also risen in spite of many curbs from the earlier lockdown being retained during the ‘Unlock 1’ phase, such as the absence of bus transport. The AIADMK government has done well to learn some lessons from the previous full lockdown episode, which led to crowding for the purchase of essentials — it has allowed three days for the city and neighbouring districts to prepare. Yet, it is the preventable ballooning of cases that has necessitated a fresh lockdown now, highlighting the desultory approaches to infection prevention. With some determination, and steps such as free distribution of masks, the public could have been nudged into healthy behaviour. But such leadership was absent, and rising case numbers led to pressure for another strict lockdown, including from some retail traders. The State government appeared to be confused, initially denying any such plan and even informing the High Court to that effect.

The national experience with a lockdown makes it clear that it is a blunt weapon, useful only for a brief period, and to support a clear plan of action. Some studies point to heightened impact of an activity freeze on the urban poor, who have to cope with such pressures by liquidating their savings, and may be worse off than their rural counterparts. In Chennai, the pressure due to the lockdown has been prolonged, although the State has tried to ameliorate the impact with free supply of essentials. It has now promised ₹1,000 to ration card holders, and the disabled. But the effects of a full lockdown run deeper, and relief measures for the disadvantaged must be augmented. Now that some air and rail services are on, passengers with tickets must be helped to use these facilities. There is also a case to allow door delivery of all materials by e-commerce sites, barring in containment zones. Tamil Nadu’s latest measure seems to have caught some sections of industry, such as the automotive sector that depends on a stable supply chain, by surprise. The economy today is complex and a more transparent and consultative approach is necessary to plan for the future. During the full lockdown phase, the government must cohere to make up for lost time: distribute masks to all, bring about compliance in mask-wearing and physical distancing, help densely populated areas, and make testing universally available.