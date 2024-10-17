Canadian frostbite: on the India-Canada diplomatic war

After a year of frosty exchanges and declining relations, India and Canada have declared diplomatic war, as India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed this week that the Canadian government had sought to investigate and even interrogate the Indian High Commissioner and five other diplomats, naming them “persons of interest” for the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Mr. Nijjar, who was shot dead in June 2023 in British Columbia, was wanted by India. In a press conference, the Canadian police (RCMP) detailed their suspicions that the Indian diplomats were somehow involved with an Indian criminal network they believe is responsible for the killing, as well in the targeting of some in the Indian diaspora. The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has alleged political interference by India’s diplomats, something hitherto it had accused China of. India’s MEA has called the charges “preposterous”, accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of orchestrating the investigations for political gain with a pro-separatist Khalistani votebank, given his record-low ratings ahead of the 2025 general election. India also accused what it called the Canadian “regime” for providing space to “violent extremists and terrorists to ... intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders...”, in the name of free speech. Delhi and Ottawa have each expelled six diplomats. With the reduced staff strength in the High Commissions in both capitals and an outraged India reserving the right to further action, it could well mean drastic cuts in visas and curtailed direct travel links.

With the die cast for worsening ties, New Delhi must consider carefully the impact of its next steps not only on Indian diplomacy but also India’s image. While it is imperative to defend India’s diplomats, it is equally important to investigate the allegations that Indian intelligence agencies have overstepped in operations in the case. The RCMP’s naming of Indian underworld gangster Lawrence Bishnoi must also be investigated. As India’s adversaries seek to draw links between allegations against Indian intelligence and national security operations in Pakistan, the UAE, Qatar, Canada and the U.S., even India’s close partners are looking askance. The U.S.’s statement, that India should cooperate with Canada, must be seen as evidence of that. India’s dual policy towards the Nijjar case, which it outrightly rejects any connection to, and the Pannun case in the U.S. — it has sent a high-level inquiry team — also raises questions. The government must prove it has nothing to hide. It must also be more transparent about how it expects to deal with this challenge, and to reports that link Canada’s allegations to India’s top leadership including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah. Above all, New Delhi must step up an international campaign to ensure accountability from Canada: to either present verifiable evidence, or to stop casting this shadow over India’s reputation and its diplomats.