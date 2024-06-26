Call for consensus: On the Prime Minister’s pledge and the 18th Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to govern by consensus even as the 18th Lok Sabha began its first session. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc have both reiterated their rhetoric on protecting the Constitution, which was one of the central themes of the recent campaign during the 2024 general election. While both sides say they seek consensus, and are loyal to the Constitution, a demonstration of any convergence between them on any key question of governance or politics, unfortunately, remains elusive. The first session was in fact marked by mutual hostility that carried over from the campaign. The NDA and the INDIA bloc sparred over the selection of the pro tem Speaker and now appear set for a face-off over the Speaker’s post. The Opposition has expressed willingness to support the NDA’s candidate in return for the post of Deputy Speaker. In the past, the Deputy Speaker’s post has mostly gone to a member of the Opposition. In the 16th Lok Sabha, the post went to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; and in the 17th Lok Sabha, the post remained vacant for its entire term, unprecedented in the history of Indian Parliament. The BJP remains non-committal on supporting an Opposition candidate for Deputy Speaker.

Mr. Modi’s call for consensus and parliamentary debates can be a reassuring sign of a healthy democracy, but only if that statement is translated into tangible action. Union Minister Rajnath Singh, who has emerged as the government’s key interlocutor, has reached out to Opposition leaders, and such interactions should become frequent. Consensus may be unachievable in many instances, and may not even be necessary in some cases. By demonstrating a commitment to sharing power within the ruling alliance and with the Opposition, Mr. Modi could expand his political authority and legitimacy. Beyond the limited tactical question of the stability of the government, in which the BJP is shy of a majority by 32 seats, the building of coalitions should be treated as a cornerstone of India’s progress and prosperity. The first session of the new Lok Sabha should set the tone for extended debates, more room for disagreements and the pursuit of common ground across parties. The proceedings of the House and of Committees fell short on these counts during the last two terms of the Lok Sabha. As the leader of the ruling coalition, the BJP should demonstrate a renewed commitment to the norms and substance of Parliament and the Opposition should respond constructively.