At a loss: on the New Zealand-India three-match series

India’s seemingly invincible home Test record crumbled in Pune on Saturday (October 26, 2024). Ever since Alastair Cook’s England defeated M.S. Dhoni’s men 2-1 in 2012, India has carved a dominant path at home. Under diverse skippers, 18 bilateral Test series were won, the last being the one against Bangladesh. Seen in the light of this 12-year dominance, the host was expected to reiterate its supremacy against the visiting New Zealanders. The Black Caps also missed the services of an injured Kane Williamson in the first two Tests at Bengaluru and Pune. However, bucking all predictions, it was New Zealand that prevailed twice over to lead the three-match series at 2-0. Having clinched the series and with just one Test remaining at Mumbai where the home squad will try to salvage battered pride, the Black Caps will be seen as cricket’s giant-slayers, a trait they often exhibit in limited overs cricket and one that is now finding a revelation in the longer format too. India lost the first Test by eight wickets and the second contest by 113 runs. These capitulations will raise questions about the much-touted strength inherent in Rohit Sharma’s men, and more so since the tour of Australia is around the corner.

At Bengaluru, under low-slung clouds and with the hint of swing, Rohit gambled on the side of optimism by electing to bat on winning the toss. A first innings score of 46 meant that India was resigned to play catch-up. At Pune, even if off-spinner Washington Sundar bagged a seven-for to restrict New Zealand to a 259 in its first innings, the Indian batters struggled, and it was a tale that was repeated despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 77 in the second innings. India’s core quartet of skipper Rohit, Virat Kohli, R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, all pedigreed stars with great career records, are closer to their twilight. Even if all four figure for the tour of Australia, the selectors have to gradually find ideal replacements. The latest series in the Indian backyard also highlighted the home batters’ increasing vulnerability against spin. Calm assurance has been traded for mindless aggression. For New Zealand, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner kept a tight leash while Rachin Ravindra excelled with the bat. Strangely for India, its spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has not been in his elements while the host spinners have found their counterparts do one better. This series offered a reality check for India.

