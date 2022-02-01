Another one: On Nadal's Australian Open win

Nadal keeps overcoming the challenges posed by age and injury

In legendary sporting careers, there comes a moment which perfectly encapsulates the champion’s relentless pursuit of transcendent brilliance. For Sachin Tendulkar it was reaching a hundred international hundreds and for Kapil Dev it was getting to 432 Test match wickets to become the then highest wicket-taker. It spells consistency, across decades and geographies. On a balmy Sunday evening in Melbourne, it was the turn of Rafael Nadal to attain similar nirvana with a record 21st men’s singles Grand Slam title, passing Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the all-time tally. The 35-year-old is only the fourth man in history (after Roy Emerson, Rod Laver and Djokovic) to win all four Majors at least twice. Nadal was not best placed to achieve what he did. For much of the second half of 2021 he was in exile and a chronic foot injury had him considering retirement. In Australia, he was physically sub-prime and in the final against Daniil Medvedev — a 6’6” albatross, who barely five months ago felled Djokovic at the 2021 US Open with a blindingly devastating performance — he was on the cusp of defeat, down two sets and three break-points. But what came to the fore was Nadal’s greatest trait, the uncanny ability to thrive when barely allowed to live, culminating in what he called his “greatest comeback” and the “most unexpected achievement” of his already glittering career.

The previous decade in Australia has been one of disappointment for the Spaniard, having lost four finals, including two from winning positions. A repeat seemed in the offing when deep in the fifth set he failed to serve out the match. But such was the rarefied heights he reached that he quickly left a bad service game behind, relaxed into the moment and earned another opportunity for a shot at history that he would not miss. There was a history-maker among women too as the classy Ashleigh Barty, a player with indigenous Australian heritage, won her maiden Major on home soil, a first for an Australian since 1978, and third overall after the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon. Adept on grass and clay, courtesy her first-rate footwork and outstanding racquet skills, Barty seamlessly transitioned to the acrylic, adding some aggression while keeping her finesse and variety intact. Even in the crowded marketplace that global tennis is, there are no styles and personas quite like Nadal’s and Barty’s. It was apt that the event ended with rousing victories for the duo, despite the fog of Djokovic’s deportation saga that had settled pre-tournament. For Indians, Sania Mirza’s announcement of retirement at the end of the season will bring a tinge of sadness. But the year ahead will be another opportunity to relive and celebrate her stunning achievements and trailblazing legacy.