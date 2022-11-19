November 19, 2022 12:10 am | Updated November 18, 2022 10:40 pm IST

Even in this era of round-the-clock sporting activity, the football World Cup holds special allure. Very few competitions kindle such worldwide interest and stir passion quite like the showpiece event of the most popular sport. For footballing nerds, it is the biggest stage to look out for the latest tactical trends while for the romantics, it is an opportunity to reconnect with their favourite yesteryear stars’ teams, such as Diego Maradona’s Argentina, Pele’s Brazil and Johan Cruyff’s Netherlands. It will be no different when host Qatar and Ecuador set the ball rolling in the opening match of the 2022 edition this Sunday. What has changed however is the timing, with the World Cup moving away from the traditional summer slot to escape the West Asian country’s searing heat. It will thus be held right in the middle of various club seasons, cutting short the time for practice and coaching lessons. But unlike at a tournament that comes at the fag end of the season, player fatigue is not expected to be a defining factor. Another point has been Qatar’s record in upholding universal human rights and its worthiness as a host. But the debate will linger until such time as sports organisations realign their moral compass and break the nexus with big capital and authoritarian governments.

But once the action begins, the World Cup is expected to be a joyous celebration of the sport. The triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar will attract most attention. For Messi, 35, and Ronaldo, 37, Qatar represents the last chance to secure the coveted title, and a golden swansong will be high in the minds of the Argentine and Portuguese fans. Neymar’s Brazil boasts of an incredibly talented team and seems best-placed to end a 20-year trophy drought while defending champion France will look to draw on its squad depth to overcome the loss of key personnel in Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante. Former champion Spain, 2018 finalist Croatia and plucky Uruguay all have capable rosters. Historic underperformer England — the run to the Euro 2020 final notwithstanding — and the more recent underachiever Germany will look to turn over a new leaf. Senegal will anchor the African nations’ charge, but without talisman Sadio Mane it will be an uphill task. Asian countries South Korea and Japan will be out to prove, once again, that they are no pushovers. The return of the Netherlands to the World Cup fold is welcome news, while the absence of Italy, the reigning European champion, for a second successive edition is nothing short of an apocalypse.

