IPL is more than a money-making machine, and is likely to throw up new stars

Nearly a decade and a half since its inception, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has struck deep roots and acquired nimble feet. General elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019, and the pandemic lasting over two years, have never stymied the league. Irrespective of the external challenges, the tournament’s organisers have always conducted the IPL. Even as India remains the base, at varying points South Africa and the United Arab Emirates have chipped in as hosts. Cut to the present, the 15th edition will commence at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday with defending champion, Chennai Super Kings, (CSK) taking on last year’s runner-up, Kolkata Knight Riders. And over two months, the IPL will monopolise prime-time television while its caravan will shuttle between Mumbai and Pune due to COVID-19 bio-bubble protocols. Mumbai’s Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil Stadiums and Pune’s MCA Stadium will conduct the games while the venue for the play-offs, including the final on May 29, will be announced later. Ever since that summer night at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2008, when the IPL made its debut, its commercial value has found incremental gains. The latest outing has Tata as the title sponsor while multiple brands will jostle for space through the tournament and its 10 teams. Meanwhile, the two new squads — Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants — will enhance the novelty factor.

The IPL’s current version will have transition as an underlying theme. Most units have had a change of personnel and in some cases, there are new captains too. CSK, until now led by the talismanic M.S. Dhoni, will have a fresh skipper in Ravindra Jadeja. At 40, Dhoni will continue as a player but with him having relinquished the reins of captaincy, an era has ended in the league’s history. Having led CSK to four titles, the legend from Ranchi remains the IPL’s biggest player. While CSK will look at replicating its triumphs, Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise with five trophies, will hope to excel in its backyard. Led by Rohit Sharma, who is now India’s all-format skipper, the outfit has Kieron Pollard in its ranks, reflective of the championship’s international flavour. However, the event isn’t just about youngsters grabbing attention, it is also about seniors reiterating their credentials. Virat Kohli is now seeking a fresh wind as a mere player. And this IPL will also help leading players such as Kane Williamson finesse their craft ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, later this year.