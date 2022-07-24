A fine balance: On Tamil cinema’s outing at the National Awards

The 68th National Awards have chosen good films that are also viable

Tamil cinema got a major fillip at the recent 68th National Film Awards, where it bagged top honours. While Soorarai Pottru hogged the limelight with multiple accolades, including in the ‘Best Actor and Actress’ categories, other films such as Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum and Mandela also fetched their teams honour and acclaim. The selections showcase the sheer variety Tamil cinema has offered to viewers in recent times. While Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru — starring Suriya and inspired by the life and times of Air Deccan founder Captain G.R. Gopinath — revolves around a man’s desire to succeed and make even the common man fly, Vasanth’s Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum is a powerful anthology delving into the minds of women across three time periods. Madonne Ashwin’s Mandela is at another level: an impressive political satire that showcases how deep-seated caste is in the wider society.

The most heartening aspect is that this national acclaim has happened despite these films being released during a tumultuous phase for the film industry — COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdowns. This was acknowledged by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, who said that although 2020 had been a particularly difficult year for films, the nominations comprised great works. It proves that OTT or theatrical, quality content will stand out. That these three important and relevant films were chosen for top national honours not only gives Tamil cinema pride of place but also encourages aspiring and established film-makers to explore subjects that have rarely been taken up. But how important are the national awards? While they do not define or lead to success at all times, they do put the spotlight on underrated gems that might have otherwise been overlooked. Mandela, for instance, is a classic case: starring Yogi Babu, primarily known for his comic skills, this satire that also spoke about vote bank politics, streamed directly on television and subsequently on an OTT platform, when the world was battling the pandemic. This honour for Mandela — in the ‘Dialogue Writer’ and ‘Debut Film of a Director’ category — might well be life-changing for its team, giving them the impetus to work on more significant and impactful cinematic material. With multiple release mechanisms opening up thanks to the advent of OTT platforms, the future looks bright for film-makers and actors trying to explore different aspects of storytelling. But critical acclaim alone is not enough to drive the industry forward; commercial viability and box-office collections matter too. This is the balance that every film industry should strive for.