GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

​Surprise acceleration: On price gains

Erratic rains make the goal of curbing inflation more challenging

Updated - July 17, 2024 12:30 am IST

Published - July 17, 2024 12:20 am IST

Retail price gains registered a surprise acceleration last month with June’s provisional Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading showing inflation snapping a five-month downtrend and quickening to 5.08%, 28 basis points faster than the 4.80% logged in May. Food prices were, as expected, the main culprit. Year-on-year food price inflation based on the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) quickened by 67 basis points in June to a worrying 9.36%. Even more disconcertingly, the CFPI logged the fastest sequential acceleration in 11 months, as food prices rose by 3.17% from May’s levels and dragged the broader CPI too higher by 1.33% from the preceding month. It is precisely this kind of unpredictability in food price gains that monetary policymakers have been concerned about in opting to leave interest rates unchanged. RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra had been emphatic in observing at the Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting last month that “the Indian economy remains hostage to intersecting food price shocks. Their repetitive occurrence calls for intensifying monetary policy vigil to ward off spillovers to other components of inflation and to expectations”. Food price data show that the CFPI’s nine sub-categories posted month-on-month gains, with eight of them, except the sugar and condiments group, registering sequential accelerations. Vegetables continued to experience the most intense price gains, rising 29.3% year-on-year and by a worrying 11-month-high sequential pace of 14.2%. The most widely consumed potato, onion and tomato continued to log some of the fastest gains, with their prices rising year-on-year by 57.6%, 58.5% and 26.4%, respectively.

Nor does the outlook for food prices offer much comfort. Data on the Department of Consumer Affairs Price Monitoring Division’s website shows that the all-India average retail price of potato and onion continued to remain on a tear as on July 15, being almost 56% and 67% higher, respectively, than a year earlier. And tomato prices, though almost 43% softer than 12 months ago, were 76% higher than in mid-June, likely signalling a shift in its price momentum. Prices of cereals, the largest constituent of the food basket, too offered little respite with the average retail price of rice and wheat running almost 10% and 6% higher than a year earlier, respectively. Also, IMD data as on July 14 reveal that countrywide precipitation since June 1 was still not only at a 2% deficit, but also spatially skewed. Eleven of India’s 36 meteorological sub-divisions were still classified ‘deficient’, meaning these regions had received 20%-59% lower rainfall than the long-period average. With some key food growing areas including Punjab seeing deficient rains, policymakers face an unenviable task in trying to slow the pace of inflation.

Related Topics

prices / inflation and deflation / India / economy (general) / Reserve Bank of India / food / fruit and vegetable / rains / agriculture / Punjab

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.