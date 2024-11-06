​Solemn promise: on restoring Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir  

The call by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, for restoration of Statehood to the Union Territory must be seen as both a demand from the newly elected regime and a reiteration of the promise made by the Centre. Being part of the LG’s customary address to the Assembly, it obviously reflects the demand of the new dispensation headed by the National Conference, and is in accordance with a recent Cabinet resolution. At the same time, the LG also represents the President, who administers all Union Territories. One cannot forget that the Union government had given a solemn promise to the Supreme Court that J&K, which was downgraded and divided into two Union Territories (UT) in August 2019, will get back its Statehood. Although no timeline was given, the promise holds good with greater force now, as Assembly elections have been held and a representative government installed. The assurance had been given during the course of the hearing on the validity of the Presidential notifications abrogating the State’s special status under Article 370 and the adoption of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act by Parliament. It was on the basis of this assurance that the Constitution Bench decided that it would not decide the question whether the State’s reorganisation into two UTs was permissible under the Constitution.

The reasonably high turnout in the Assembly elections had demonstrated the faith reposed by the people of J&K in democratic institutions, and their desire for a return to popular rule. While the removal of the State’s special status may continue to rankle for many, few would disagree that the restoration of Statehood is a matter of priority for the people. The election of a new regime has strengthened democratic processes, and there is really no reason or excuse for any further delay in conferring Statehood. There is some cause for concern over the security situation, as evidenced by a spurt in militant attacks. Both civilians and soldiers have been killed, and many of the victims were non-local workers in the Valley. The most likely explanation for the escalation is that militant groups want to create a sense of fear among non-local workers and provoke a backlash from the security forces. However, neither any spike in terror attacks nor the fact that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre could not realise its hope of being in power in J&K should be seen as a possible reason to delay a positive decision on its Statehood. The need for the elected regime to have its governance space expanded by the benefits of full Statehood brooks no delay.