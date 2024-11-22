​New heroes: On India and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series  

It has been a tale of contrasting Indian performances in cricket over the last few weeks. India’s home dominance, especially in Tests, ground to a halt as the visiting New Zealanders swept the series 3-0. However, an entirely different squad under Suryakumar Yadav donned their blue jerseys, flew to South Africa and won the T20I series 3-1. An inexplicable fragility against spin in Tests and a domineering aura in T20Is are evident. While this backstory has its distinct ebb and flow, the next seven weeks should offer an entirely new perspective, besides the attendant hype, as India and Australia clash in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with the first Test commencing at Perth’s massive Optus Stadium on Friday (November 22, 2024). With five Tests scheduled across Australia through the southern summer, one of cricket’s greatest rivalries will get a fresh start. While the microscopic tale is centred around how this series would evolve, the macroscopic outlook would be focused on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) rankings in which India currently trails topper Australia in the points percentage tally. A berth in the WTC final is no longer an automatic choice, and if India wants to qualify on its own merit, it needs to win four of these five Tests, or else await the permutation-combination of results involving other teams.

Over the last decade, beyond the subcontinent, India has largely shed its poor-traveller tag and the two Test series triumphs in Australia during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours, is a reflection of this resilience. It is this slice of history that adds more bite as Jasprit Bumrah’s men step out for their latest cricketing joust. With regular skipper Rohit Sharma, currently on a paternity break, set to lead from the second Test, India will gain added experience in its ranks. Injury concerns over Shubman Gill, and the absence of Mohammed Shami, wending his way back from a surgery, may add to the worry lines but in the 2020-21 tour, India was literally the walking wounded, and yet Ajinkya Rahane led a second-string unit to a remarkable 2-1 victory. It is this abiding strength in the Indian ranks that has unsettled the Australians, and Pat Cummins and his men are wary of their rivals despite the latest reversal against New Zealand. A lot will hinge on spearhead Bumrah’s spells and the ability of the batters to string vital partnerships. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit are suffering a low patch in Tests and if these seniors can turn it around, India will be better served. An interesting series is on the cards and perhaps new heroes will rise.