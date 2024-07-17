​National spirit: on the European Championship and the Copa America

There has long been an apprehension among football’s romantics that clubs were slowly chipping away at the popularity of the international game. Franchises awash with money buy the best players from the global market while national sides had to work within silos. And wherever the best talent goes, play tends to be better, and the long club seasons provide ample time and space for tactics to develop, styles to evolve, and thereby skew spectator interest. Yet, as Sunday’s happenings in Berlin and Miami showed, there is still nothing that stirs the passion of a football fan like international success. Spain’s triumph for a fourth time in the European Championship and Argentina’s for a 16th time in the Copa America sent their nations into frenzied celebrations even as the vanquished, England — for a second straight edition — and Colombia, went into deep mourning. Spain’s victory came courtesy some astute coaching from Luis de la Fuente and the playmaking genius of Rodri. It also had an ideal mix of experience and youth as it played the best football and outclassed heavyweights Germany, France and England back to back. Argentina, helmed by Lionel Scaloni and captained by Lionel Messi, huffed and puffed, needing a penalty shootout and extra-time to win two of the three knock-out matches.

The two continental competitions witnessed breathtaking performances by youngsters such as Spanish wingers Lamine Yamal (17) and Nico Williams (22), German attacker Jamal Musiala (21), Venezuelan defender Jon Aramburu (21) and Brazilian forward Savinho (20). Georgia and Turkey mesmerised with high-throttle attacking football, while Canada made a rousing maiden run to the Copa semifinal. James Rodriguez-inspired Colombia redeemed itself by reaching the Copa final after missing the 2022 World Cup. However, defending Euro champion Italy and a Neymar-less Brazil disappointed. Kylian Mbappe’s France, a semifinalist, was largely ordinary. The tournaments also marked the end of the international careers of Germany’s Toni Kroos and Argentina’s Angel Di Maria. But Cristiano Ronaldo (39) and Messi (37) — who has won a World Cup and two Copa Americas in the last three years — have not shut the door yet. The only sour note in an otherwise enthralling month of football was the below-par organisation of the Copa America in the United States. Complaints about pitches, training facilities and ticket prices abounded. The final was delayed by more than an hour because of fan unrest. Uncomfortable questions will surely be raised, for the U.S., along with Canada and Mexico, hosts the 48-team World Cup in 2026.