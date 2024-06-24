​Money and muscle: on Assembly by-elections and Tamil Nadu

​

Assembly by-elections seldom throw up surprises. In Tamil Nadu, close to three out of four by-polls since 1977, when the AIADMK first swept to power, have gone to the ruling party (or its allies). The July 10 by-election to the Vikravandi constituency, located in the relatively backward Villupuram district of the northern part of the State, might not break this pattern, but the main Opposition, the AIADMK, has added a new dimension by announcing a poll boycott. The ostensible reason was its fear that the ruling DMK would “indulge in enormous use of money and muscle power...”, just as in the Erode (East) by-poll in 2023. But, clearly, the AIADMK, which drew a blank in the 2024 general election, is wary of failure again. The DMK, the PMK (as a constituent of the BJP-led NDA), and the Naam Tamilar Katchi are in the fray. The AIADMK could also be trying to woo back the PMK. In any case, the boycott does not behove a serious party. But whatever the AIADMK’s rationale, its stated explanation is a challenge for the election authorities, who will have to ensure a free and transparent bypoll. Previous by-elections have been marred by the flow of gifts and money. In Erode (East), the AIADMK had even alleged that the DMK had confined sections of electors in election offices during the campaign.

There is a widespread perception that the laws with regard to bribery as an electoral offence are no deterrent to political parties, especially those in power. While it is not difficult to sharpen the laws, the question is whether they will be enforced in a fair manner. So, it is up to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to now erase these misgivings. The most powerful weapon that the ECI has against recognised political parties is the power to freeze their symbols. But, this has never been used in Tamil Nadu even when allegations of electoral offences surfaced. In the past decade, on two occasions when the AIADMK was in power, the ECI was tough when it rescinded, in 2016, the polling process in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur during the election to the State Assembly. And, in April 2017, a few days ahead of polling, it cancelled the R.K. Nagar by-poll over money power and the offering of allurements to the electorate. It is another matter that when the elections to the three seats were held later, the candidates who were in the news earlier for the wrong reasons, emerged victorious. Unless the ECI sends out a strong message that there will be no tolerance of bribery, there will not be much change on the ground. Also, the electorate should not be swayed by either money or freebies. In this regard, civil society organisations too have a crucial role to play.