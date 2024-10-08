Events that draw huge crowds require careful preparations. The loss of five lives during an air show at mid-day on Chennai’s Marina beach on October 6, organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as part of its 92nd anniversary, could have been avoided with better anticipation of the surge in spectators. The cause of death was attributed to heatstroke, though dehydration and suffocation may also have been factors. More than 200 people reportedly fainted. The IAF had issued advisories urging attendees to be well protected against the heat of around 34°C to 35°C. After the show, many complained of dizziness. Tamil Nadu Health Minister M. Subramanian said 102 individuals were sent to government hospitals nearby. In addition to the medical emergencies, chaos ensued on Chennai’s roads for hours. Metro Rail and Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) trains were overcrowded. Stations were extremely congested and services were insufficient. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the families of those dead. He attributed the traffic congestion to the “overwhelming response”, despite multiple departments coordinating preparations.

This is not the first time that Chennai has hosted such an event. An IAF air show on September 6, 2003, drew an estimated 13 lakh people, just 2,00,000 less than this year. Notably, there were no heatstroke fatalities then, although two children went missing. Traffic management and train services were similarly chaotic. Clearly, lessons have not been learned. The blame should be shared not only by the State government, responsible for logistical support, but also by the railway administration for its inadequate response. Defence officials should have provided more critical inputs than they did, given their experience in conducting such shows nationwide. After the crash of a fighter jet at an air show in New Delhi on October 8, 1989, the IAF seemed to have addressed its weak points to ensure smooth events related to Air Force Day. In a social media post, Mr. M. Subramanian claimed that the government had exceeded the requirements requested by the IAF. However, his assertion about sufficient toilets and drinking water did not align with complaints about inadequacies at the venue. The authorities should not have allowed several lakhs to converge at the Marina. Giant screens could have livestreamed the display and volunteers from higher education institutions could have assisted the police, transport and health officials to attend to those in distress. Defence officials and host States should critically review their plans. Only then can such mayhem be prevented.