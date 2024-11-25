​Mandate against hate: On the INDIA bloc and the Jharkhand election result

The victory in Jharkhand is an encouraging triumph not just for the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) but also the INDIA bloc parties led by the Congress, which are reeling after a massive loss in the bigger State of Maharashtra. Fashioned by the efforts of the JMM, which remains the premier party of choice for the State’s tribal electorate, the victory was also made possible by the coalition partners, the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the CPI(ML)-Liberation pitching in with good performances. The cumulative adding up of the bases of these respective parties helped the JMM-led alliance earn the confidence of voters beyond seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, as the coalition defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party in seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and non-reserved ones as well. Clearly, the arrest and subsequent release on bail of Chief Minister Hemant Soren played a role in the consolidation of support for the ruling party as the electorate did not buy into the allegations of corruption and the BJP’s narrative about the government. Mr. Soren belied expectations of the BJP building on its success in the 2024 general election where its alliance won nine of the 14 constituencies in the State. The BJP had also stitched a coalition with the All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSUP) — which eluded it in the 2019 Assembly election — and managed to rope in former Chief Minister Champai Soren through a defection from his parent JMM. These efforts to negate the JMM’s sway over tribal voters came a cropper as Mr. Champai Soren’s influence was limited to his constituency and the AJSUP won only one of the 10 seats it contested.

More importantly, the JMM and the INDIA bloc were successful in negating the shrill campaign led by the BJP on the manufactured issue of “infiltration of Bangladeshi immigrants” into the Santhal Pargana region of northeast Jharkhand. This was a thinly veiled attempt at mobilising tribals using the agenda of Hindutva, which includes the pernicious “othering” of Muslims, and to drive a wedge between them and religious minorities. Santhal Pargana decisively voted for the JMM and its allies — 52% of the electorate favoured the ruling coalition, the highest among all regions in the State. Mr. Soren and the JMM’s ploy to negate this rhetoric as being divisive and manufactured and, instead, focusing on tribal unity, worked well. The Jharkhand victory also marks a rare triumph for a non-BJP alliance or a party in North India while being an incumbent in power. Yet, the JMM’s challenges in governing one of India’s poorest States in terms of per capita income, despite being a mineral rich one, will remain. The JMM government sought to focus on welfare to retain its support but it must now focus on job creation and utilising its mineral wealth efficiently.