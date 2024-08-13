GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

​Kashmir file: On holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir

J&K needs a participatory democratic set-up to deal with people’s needs 

Published - August 13, 2024 12:30 am IST

The recent two-day visit by a team of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) — its second since March to meet representatives of political parties and the local administration — comes amid the growing chorus from regional parties to hold elections to the 90-seat Assembly of the five-year-old Union Territory (UT). In its December 2023 judgment on Article 370, the Supreme Court was specific in its direction on holding elections in J&K. The Court had noted that “direct elections to legislative assemblies cannot be put on hold until Statehood is restored” and directed the ECI to conduct elections in J&K by September 30, 2024. The erstwhile State of J&K was bifurcated into two UTs, and its special status scrapped in 2019. J&K saw its last Assembly election in 2014. After the collapse of the coalition government of the Peoples’ Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018, J&K has not had a representative government. The Centre should be buoyed by the faith shown by voters in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year. Voters chose to depart from the previous trend, especially in the Kashmir Valley, of election boycotts, and instead posted a historic turnout of 58% in five Lok Sabha seats. Since 1990, J&K’s voting percentage had never crossed the 50% mark.

Therefore, holding Assembly elections will be a statement of confidence by the Centre. It will also be a positive reciprocation to voter enthusiasm. The Centre has been accused by several rights groups of curtailing democratic processes in J&K since its semi-autonomous status ended in 2019. Allowing people to choose their representatives will be a major step towards ensuring the restoration and the building up of political processes. Recurrent militant attacks in J&K point to the fact that a lot of work is still required to attain complete peace in J&K. However, making elections subservient to the security situation will only make the Centre hostage to the whims of terrorists. On the one hand, the Centre needs to further its efforts to deal with militancy, while on the other, kick off political processes. Assembly elections can turn out to be a democratic instrument to ensure that any sense of alienation does not get amplified and exploited by the enemies of the country. J&K needs to have a participatory democratic set-up in place to deal with issues such as growing unemployment, electricity crisis, and poor health infrastructure. These elections have the potential to act as a healing process for a place wounded by over three decades of conflict.

Related Topics

Election Commission of India / Jammu and Kashmir / political parties / Assembly Elections / Peoples Democratic Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024 / voting / democracy / unemployment / electricity production and distribution / health / unrest, conflicts and war / Article 370

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.